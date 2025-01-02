Dolphins Shut Out in Initial Pro Bowl Roster
The Pro Bowl rosters were revealed Thursday morning, and the Miami Dolphins were shut out.The Dolphins had six representatives on the AFC Pro Bowl roster last year,
One year after having six players selected, the Dolphins didn't have a single player selected this season in the (equal) vote among fans, players and coaches.
The Dolphins still could get some Pro Bowl selections later on as either injury replacements or Super Bowl participant replacements.
The Dolphins were among four teams without a selection on the initial Pro Bowl rosters along with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
At first glance, the biggest snub is team MVP Zac h Sieler, who wasn't among the three interior defensive linemen selected.
He was beaten out by Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Nnamdi Madubuike of the Baltimore Ravens. While he expected Jones and Heyward to be selected, Madubuike didn't deserve to get a repeat selection over Sieler, who has him beaten in just about every statistical category and means way more to the Miami defense than Madubuike meant to the Baltimore defense this season.
The Ravens, who currently stand in third place in the AFC standings, led the entire NFL with nine selections, followed by the Detroit Lions (7), Minnesota Vikings (6), Philadelphia Eagles (6), Dallas Cowboys (5) and Kansas City Chiefs (5).
THE OTHER DOLPHINS WHO HAD A GOOD CASE
As we explained in our Pro Bowl forecast, Jason Sanders had a season worthy of the Pro Bowl, but it's impossible to complain about him losing out to Steelers kicker Chris Boswell.
Tight end Jonnu Smith, meanwhile, was beaten out by Raiders record-setting rookie Brock Bowers and Travis Kelce.
We mentioned Terron Armstead as a good possibility as well, based on performance and reputation, but he was beaten out for the third spot by Rashawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers joining projected Pro Bowl selections Dion Dawkins and former Dolphins first-round pick Laremy Tunsil.
Tunsil was among three former Dolphins players selected to the Pro Bowl, along with free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Andrew Van Ginkel, making his first Pro Bowl in his first year as a member of the Minnesota Vikings after leaving the Dolphins in free agency this offseason.
The Dolphins' six Pro Bowl selections last year were QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, FB Alec Ingold, WR Tyreek Hill, Armstead and CB Jalen Ramsey.