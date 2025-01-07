Dolphins Sign Dozen for 2025
The Miami Dolphins began constructing of their 2025 offseason roster Tuesday with the annual practice of signing players to future contracts.
The team announced the signing of 12 players, all of whom finished the season on the Dolphins practice squad. The group included two players who saw action in a 2024 regular season game, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and offensive lineman.
Of note, quarterback Skylar Thompson was NOT among the 12 players signed to a future contract.
The full list, along with Farrell and Hayes, consists of wide receiver Tarik Black, linebacker William Bradley-King, safety Jordan Colbert, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, linebacker Dequan Jackson, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, cornerback Jason Maitre, tackle Bayron Matos, linebacker Derrick McLendon and tight end Hayden Rucci.
Team can sign to futures contract any player who was not on an active roster at the end of the season. Those players cannot negotiate with any other team and their contract counts against the following year's salary cap.
The rest of the season-ending practice squad included DT Shakel Brown, WR Isaiah McKenzie, CB Nik Needham, RB Deneric Prince and Thompson.
Farrell played in seven games for the Dolphins in 2024 after being signed to the practice squad in late September.
He spent five weeks on the active roster after being signed from the practice squad for the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 11, but was released before the San Francisco 49ers game on Dec. 22 and re-signed to the practice squad three days later.
Hayes was the Dolphins' seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft, and played four special teams in his NFL debut, the Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans when the Dolphins were without starting offensive tackle Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm.
As a point of reference, the Dolphins signed nine players to future contract last year and three of them — OLB Quinton Bell, CB Ethan Bonner and TE Tanner Conner wound up making the initial 53-man roster.