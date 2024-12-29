Dolphins Still Alive in Playoff Chase
The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the playoff chase.
The Dolphins avoided elimination when the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Denver Broncos in a wild overtime game in the second of three games Saturday, preventing the Broncos from clinching the last AFC playoff spot available.
The Los Angeles Chargers clinched a playoff spot in the early game Saturday and moved the Dolphins to the brink of elimination with a 40-7 rout of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
The Dolphins still need a lot of things to happen to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season, starting with winning their final two games, both on the road, against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and against the New York Jets in Week 18.
The Dolphins also will need for the Broncos to lose at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 and for the Indianapolis Colts to lose one of their final two games, on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday or at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.
For the Denver-Kansas City game next week, it's important to note the Chiefs already have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and it's entirely possible, if not likely, they could rest of some of their front-line players (including Patrick Mahomes).
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE DOLPHINS-CLEVELAND GAME
The Dolphins still being in playoff contention should impact who plays against the Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
While QB Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful after being downgraded from questionable because of his hip injury, the chances have increased that other front-line players battling injuries will be in action, such as WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Tyreek Hill and T Terron Armstead.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell also should be in the lineup now, where he might have been kept out if the Dolphins had been eliminated to make sure he didn't get injured because his expected release early next week so he can join a contender for the playoffs.