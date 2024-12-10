All Dolphins

Dolphins Still Lagging in Pro Bowl Voting

The Miami Dolphins now are down to two players in the top 10 in voting at their position

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' already sluggish showing in the early Pro Bowl fan voting results actually has gotten worse.

The Dolphins now are down to two players in the top 10 in the NFL at their positions, down from the three they had last week after the first round of results were released.

The two still in the top 10 are 2023 Pro Bowl selection Alec Ingold in fourth place at fullback and veteran newcomer Jonnu Smith in fifth place at tight end. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has fallen out of the top 10 after being ninth after the first round of results.

Ingold still is second among AFC fullbacks behind only Carson Steele of the Kansas City Chiefs, while Smith remains third in the AFC behind rookie Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.

The Dolphins' showing in the fan voting is in stark contrast to what happened last year when they were all over the leaderboards after starting the season 11-4.

The Dolphins had an insane 19 players finish in the top at their position, including four who came in number 1: Bradley Chubb at outside linebacker, Duke Riley for special teams, Braxton Berrios as a returner, and Tyreek Hill at wide receiver.

Ingold and Ramsey each made the Pro Bowl in 2023 when the Dolphins had six representatives, the others being QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Tyreek Hill and T Terron Armstead.

PRO BOWL VOTING INFO

Fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games opened two weeks ago.

Fans can select at ProBowl.com/Vote, on team websites (such as MiamiDolphins.com/pro-bowl-games/vote), or social media.

During the final two weeks of voting (which lasts from December 9 through December 23), fans can vote directly on "X" by tweeting the player's first and last name, tagging the player's official X/Twitter handle, or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Social votes will double during the final two days (December 22nd and December 23rd).

The selections will be determined by balloting from fans, players, and coaches, with each counting one-third of the process. Players and coaches will vote on Friday, December 27, with the Pro Bowl Games held in Orlando next year on February 2.

