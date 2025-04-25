Dolphins Swing Big with Grant
The Miami Dolphins' biggest need heading into the 2025 NFL draft probably was the defensive line, and they addressed it immediately with the selection of Michigan big man Kenneth Grant with the 13th overall pick.
The Dolphins selected Grant over other potential targets like Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, Mississippi D-tackle Walter Nolen or an offensive lineman like North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, or a wild card like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
And it says here that was the best move, short of trading down to accumulate more draft capital and see what they could have come up with later in the first round.
WHY GRANT WAS A GOOD CHOICE
With Grant, the Dolphins got a prospect with a massive upside, a big man who moves much better than anybody that size should.
In some draft analysis, Grant was described as a prospect with the potential to become another player like New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
Grant may have been the defensive tackle with the biggest upside of anybody in the draft at his position, maybe even bigger than college teammate Mason Graham, who was selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Grant became the first defensive tackle the Dolphins selected in the first round since 2019 when Christian Wilkins also was selected 13th overall. That pick turned out very well for the Dolphins and they can only hope this one does as well.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein posted on social media Thursday that the Dolphins had their sights set on the best defensive tackle available, which made sense given the state of their roster.
Before the draft, the Dolphins had only four defensive tackles on the roster — Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell Jr.
Grant figures to be a Day 1 starter for the Dolphins with the possibility of getting a lot of playing time.