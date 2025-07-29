Dolphins Take Calculated Gamble With Recent CB Signing
The Miami Dolphins’ cornerback room has been floated as one of the worst in the sport for most of the offseason.
So, to bolster the room, the team signed two veteran cornerbacks late last week: Jack Jones and Mike Hilton. We covered Hilton in a previous film review, so this one will focus on Jones. The former Patriots and Raiders cornerback is an intriguing signing for the Dolphins.
Jones’ talent has never really been in question, even going back to his time at Arizona State. He had a solid rookie season for the Patriots in 2022 and was excellent during the second half of the 2023 season for the Raiders.
His play last season and some off-the-field issues are the primary reasons Jones is joining his third team in four seasons. For reference, Jones was arrested for commercial burglary in 2018 and for trying to carry firearms past a TSA checkpoint in 2022.
The Patriots suspended him during his rookie season for violating team rules, and they released him in the middle of the 2023 season after he missed curfew before their game against Washington.
We’re getting this out of the way because we’re going to focus on Jones’ play. His off-field stuff comes with risk, and that’s a part of the evaluation. Still, the Dolphins wouldn’t have brought him in if they didn’t think he could stay out of trouble.
Jones’ Stats
Jones’ ball production jumps off the page.
In 42 games (21 starts), Jones has seven interceptions and 27 pass breakups. He’s also returned four of those seven interceptions for touchdowns, recording two pick-sixes last season and in 2022.
Jones is a bona fide playmaker and is more than willing to take some risks and bet on his athletic profile. In an era when defenses rely on turnovers more than ever, that is a valuable skill set to have at cornerback.
However, it comes with downsides. Last season, Jones allowed a quarterback rating of 98.5, and he gave up a whopping eight touchdowns in coverage. His missed tackle rate of 17.6% is also a brutal number to see on paper.
To put Jones’ numbers in perspective, fans and analysts alike were concerned that Minkah Fitzpatrick gave up four touchdowns last season. Although film review showed that it was misleading, Jones giving up twice as many isn’t great.
The Dolphins will be hoping Jones’ play is closer to his final seven games with the Raiders in 2023. During that stretch, his QB rating allowed was just 63, and he gave up just one touchdown in coverage.
Even if Jones’ play lands somewhere in the middle of his 2023 and 2024 stats, that would be an upgrade over what the Dolphins had at cornerback before bringing him in.
Jones in Coverage
Jones thrives when he can keep his eyes on the quarterback. Whether he’s responsible for short or deep zones, Jones always has his eyes in the backfield and is looking to make plays by breaking downhill.
This pass breakup against the Panthers is an excellent example of how opportunistic Jones can be in coverage.
Watch him identify the crossing route coming across the field and leave his man to make a play on the ball. What makes Jones’ ball production so impressive is that he “dropped” a few interceptions last season. He could have easily come up with the ball on this play, but it’s an impressive play either way.
We already know that Jones is an excellent ball hawk and quality zone cornerback, though. The real question is whether he actually gave up eight touchdowns last season. We’ll get to some that were his fault, but Jones was the victim of great quarterback play at times last year.
This touchdown throw by Andy Dalton is a good example.
Jones might be a step late here, but it’s clear that the free safety in the middle of the field stumbles. Plus, this might be one of the better throws of the season. Most quarterbacks don’t even try this throw, let alone drop it in the bucket like Dalton did.
Technically, Jones should get charged with allowing a touchdown on this play. But we’d wager 95% of the league’s cornerbacks give up a touchdown here. Dalton beat Jones with another perfect throw in the red zone earlier in the game, too.
While those two touchdowns were just a case of perfect offense beating good defense, Jones made his fair share of mistakes in 2024.
Watch him bite on this Drake London double move and get burned for the touchdown.
The No. 1 thing that stands out on Jones’ tape is his aggressiveness. It leads to so many of the impressive pass breakups on his resume, but it also leads to touchdowns like the one above.
Jones is a reckless player. He’s more than willing to abandon his post at the cost of giving up a big play. Cornerbacks need to be playmakers in the modern NFL, and the Dolphins shouldn’t try to strip Jones of what makes him effective.
The key is finding a balance. Jones can’t attack every route and pass with the idea that he’s going to make an interception. It leaves him way too susceptible to getting beaten deep.
The two plays in this clip are the perfect encapsulation of Jones’ game.
In the first play, Jones makes an impressive read, undercuts a screen, and returns the INT for a pick-six — great stuff. Later in the game, the Bengals show a similar screen, but the blocker runs downfield for an easy touchdown — not so great stuff.
Cincinnati saw how aggressive Jones was on the first screen and used it against him later. Offenses did stuff like that to him all season, and it’ll continue if he doesn’t become more measured.
Jones’ Run Defense
We’ll keep this section brief because there isn’t much to say about Jones’ run defense other than it’s not a strength of his game.
Like most outside cornerbacks, Jones likes to let the play come to him rather than trying to make plays and disengage from blocks. That doesn’t necessarily make him a poor run defender on its own.
The issue for Jones is tackling. His 17.9 missed tackle rate from last season is offensively high, and although not all of those are against the run, he’s got some rough misses in that category.
This miss against Najee Harris — one of the least shifty backs in the NFL — stood out for obvious reasons.
Not all of Jones’ misses are this bad, and he puts in requisite effort. There’s a universe where the Dolphins can clean up his tackling, and he becomes an average run defender. That doesn’t seem like an overly likely outcome, but it’s possible.
Final Word on Jones
Jones’ tape is a roller-coaster ride. He has some incredibly impressive pass breakups along with some of the worst blown coverages you could imagine.
He was much more consistent in the back half of the 2023 season, but his playmaking mentality will always have its fair share of upsides and downsides. The Dolphins are just going to have to live with that this season.
From a talent perspective, Jones is an upgrade over many of Miami’s cornerbacks. He has the instincts and talent to be a quality starting cornerback for multiple seasons.
That last part has to be extra appealing to the Dolphins. Jones won’t turn 28 until December, so if he performs well enough this season, Miami could give him a small extension. The team’s need at cornerback isn’t going away anytime soon, so that upside is alluring.
There are a lot of “ifs” with Jones, though. We covered his off-field issues, and his tape shows a player who takes too many risks and shouldn’t be asked to play much man coverage.
This is the type of gamble the Dolphins should be taking this time of year. If you’re going to wait till basically August to address cornerback, you should at least add one who can be a long-term piece.
