5 Free Agents the Miami Dolphins Should Re-Sign This Offseason

The Miami Dolphins’ 2025 season hasn’t gone as planned. The team was eliminated from postseason contention a couple of weeks ago, benched its $212 million quarterback, and has a head coach firmly on the hot seat.

However, that doesn’t mean the whole season was a disaster. Even losing seasons give teams an opportunity to evaluate their players, whether it’s high snap counts for rookies or players set to hit free agency this offseason.

Miami has a bunch of players in the latter category, and we think there’s a strong case for bringing back these five.

5 Free Agents Miami Dolphins Should Re-sign

Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

The Dolphins signed Douglas late in the free agency process, but he’s been awesome this season. He was coming off arguably the worst season of his career in Buffalo and approaching 30 years old.

Well, he’s turned back the clock in 2025, posting 59 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble. Douglas’ coverage metrics are also great, and the film shows a savvy vet who is an ideal scheme fit for Anthony Weaver’s defense.

Of course, Douglas will be another year older in 2026, and he shouldn’t be viewed as a long-term starter by any means. That said, Miami doesn’t have much in the way of cornerbacks under contract next season.

Douglas could be a stabilizing presence for the room, especially if Miami goes young at the position. He might have played himself into a bigger market this offseason, but the Dolphins should try to get him back on a short-term deal if possible.

Jack Jones, Cornerback

Speaking of cornerbacks, Jack Jones also was signed late in the free agency process this offseason. He hasn’t been quite as good as Douglas, but Jones is a serviceable starter.

He’s also a little bit younger (just turned 28), so there’s less of a chance of him falling off a cliff athletically. Jones has 73 tackles, one interception, six passes defended, and four tackles for loss this season.

He’s not someone who should get a long-term deal or be viewed as a permanent starter, but he’s capable of holding the fort down.

Miami should try to retain at least one of Jones and Douglas going into next season.

Greg Dulcich, Tight End

We loved the Dolphins adding Greg Dulcich after the New York Giants cut him at the end of the preseason, and he’s really blossomed in recent weeks.

After starting the season on the practice squad, Dulcich has recorded 23 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. Dulcich is just 25, so there’s a legitimate chance he keeps getting better.

Plus, he pairs wonderfully with Julian Hill, who is the team’s blocking tight end. While we’d still like to see Miami add a more complete, dynamic player to the room, Dulcich and Hill are effective, young players who complement each other well.

Hill is a restricted free agent, so we didn’t include him on this list, but Miami should get him back for 2026, too. Given Miami’s struggles at tight end in recent seasons, bringing back Dulcich feels like a no-brainer.

Larry Borom, Offensive Tackle

This one might not excite fans, but Larry Borom probably played too many games for his own good this season. He made 10 starts in place of Austin Jackson and certainly had his share of struggles.

That said, Borom got better with time, is a good scheme fit, and has positional flexibility between guard and tackle. It’s incredibly hard to find good depth on the offensive line, and Borom isn’t as bad as some might think.

Cole Strange is also a free agent this offseason, but we felt like Borom’s positional flexibility makes him a bit more valuable. Plus, Andrew Meyer looks like a player capable of being the primary backup on the interior.

The Dolphins should bring back one of Borom and Strange; we’d just have a slight lean toward Borom.

Jake Bailey, Punter

Jake Bailey has been excellent this season, and the Dolphins should bring him back without a second thought. He ranks 12th in net yards per punt, which is more than good enough to earn him another year.

Bailey didn’t have a great season in 2024, but he responded incredibly well to the team signing Ryan Stonehouse as competition.

Many believed Stonehouse would win that battle because he had a stronger leg, but Bailey beat him out and made the most of his opportunity.

Honorable Mentions: TE Darren Waller, WR Dee Eskridge, CB Kader Kohou

