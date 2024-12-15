Dolphins-Texans 2024 Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins saw their playoff hopes all but disappear when they dropped a 20-12 decision against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
We rank and analyze the game's five biggest, most important plays.
1) THE FAKE PUNT
In a game that featured no offensive play longer than 21 yards, it was the Houston special teams that came up with the one game-changing play when Dare Ogunbowale gained 40 yards with a perfectly executed fake punt where the up-back took the snap and gave him the ball on an inside handoff. Replas seemed to show Duke Riley and Quinton Bell lost contain on the outside. The long run set up the touchdown that made it 20-6.
2) THE BULLOCK INTERCEPTION
The Dolphins found themselves with a great opportunity to score at the end of the first half after Jordyn Brooks' fumble recovery, but that turned completely around after Calen Bullock's pick over the middle and subsequent 68-yard return. Tua Tagovailoa said after the game the play calls for Tyreek Hill to make sure he cuts inside of the safety, but Bullock also read the play and was running toward the quarterback right as the ball was thrown.
3) THE FIRST STINGLEY INTERCEPTION
After getting to the Houston 20 down 20-12, the Dolphins faced a third-and-5 when Derek Stingley Jr. read the out route from Hill and got in front of him for an easy interception that ended the scoring threat.
4) THE TUA FUMBLE
Houston's two touchdowns came off two big plays, and preceding the fake punt was the sack-strip of Tagovailoa by Will Anderson. This was after the pocket collapsed on Tagovailoa and it was a matter of who would get to him first. The turnover gave Houston the ball at the Miami 28 and the Texans needed four plays to take a 10-3 lead.
5) THE GAME-CLINCHING PICK
Starting their final drive at their own 23, the Dolphins had 1:44 remaining but with no timeouts. So there was some urgency, but no need to force things either. The Dolphins took a shot right away, but Hill didn't create a ton of separation against Stingley, the ball was thrown slightly behind Hill, and the cornerback then simply made a great play by yanking the ball out of Hill's grasp for the game-clinching interception.