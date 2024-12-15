All Dolphins

Dolphins-Texans 2024 Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 20-12 loss against the Houston Texans

Alain Poupart

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins saw their playoff hopes all but disappear when they dropped a 20-12 decision against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

We rank and analyze the game's five biggest, most important plays.

1) THE FAKE PUNT

In a game that featured no offensive play longer than 21 yards, it was the Houston special teams that came up with the one game-changing play when Dare Ogunbowale gained 40 yards with a perfectly executed fake punt where the up-back took the snap and gave him the ball on an inside handoff. Replas seemed to show Duke Riley and Quinton Bell lost contain on the outside. The long run set up the touchdown that made it 20-6.

2) THE BULLOCK INTERCEPTION

The Dolphins found themselves with a great opportunity to score at the end of the first half after Jordyn Brooks' fumble recovery, but that turned completely around after Calen Bullock's pick over the middle and subsequent 68-yard return. Tua Tagovailoa said after the game the play calls for Tyreek Hill to make sure he cuts inside of the safety, but Bullock also read the play and was running toward the quarterback right as the ball was thrown.

3) THE FIRST STINGLEY INTERCEPTION

After getting to the Houston 20 down 20-12, the Dolphins faced a third-and-5 when Derek Stingley Jr. read the out route from Hill and got in front of him for an easy interception that ended the scoring threat.

4) THE TUA FUMBLE

Houston's two touchdowns came off two big plays, and preceding the fake punt was the sack-strip of Tagovailoa by Will Anderson. This was after the pocket collapsed on Tagovailoa and it was a matter of who would get to him first. The turnover gave Houston the ball at the Miami 28 and the Texans needed four plays to take a 10-3 lead.

5) THE GAME-CLINCHING PICK

Starting their final drive at their own 23, the Dolphins had 1:44 remaining but with no timeouts. So there was some urgency, but no need to force things either. The Dolphins took a shot right away, but Hill didn't create a ton of separation against Stingley, the ball was thrown slightly behind Hill, and the cornerback then simply made a great play by yanking the ball out of Hill's grasp for the game-clinching interception.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News