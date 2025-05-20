Dolphins Tuesday Notebok: New Coaches, Jersey Numbers, Legacy Update
Bunch of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday as the team continues going through Phase Two of the offseason program:
NUMBERS GAME
Because five-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead's retirement hasn't been officially processed yet, he remains on the Dolphins roster, which is why there are two players with the number 72 at the moment, the other being rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea.
Armstead's retirement, which he announced last month, should become official after June arrives.
But now there's a new set of duplicate numbers on the Dolphins roster, but for a different reason.
The number is 14, and it's currently shared by rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers and new cornerback Kendall Sheffield.
The reason Sheffield would up with the same number as Ewers when he was signed a couple of weeks ago is simple: There was no other number available.
Per NFL rules, defensive backs must wear a number between 0 and 49, but the only three numbers in that range not already assigned were 12, 13 and 39. Dolphins fans should know those are the retired numbers that once belonged to Bob Griese, Dan Marino and Larry Csonka, respectively.
This isn't unheard of at this time of year when teams can have 90 players on their roster — in the Dolphins' case they actually can have 91 because tackle Bayron Matos has a roster exemption as an international player.
ARMSTEAD HIGH ON HUNT
Speaking of Armstead, he appeared on the podcast of former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and was asked for his number 1 "bad ass" offensive lineman at the moment.
He gave a shout-out to a former Dolphins teammate of two seasons.
"This will surprise you a little bit," Armstead said, "but you go back and you watch this guy's tape,
you will understand exactly what i'm saying. Robert Hunt."
Armstead and Hunt were teammates in 2022 and 2023 before Hunt left to join the Carolina Panthers as an unrestricted free agent.
OLYMPIC THOUGHTS
The NFL, as expected, approved Tuesday the idea of active players participating in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles when flag football becomes part of the international competition.
The Olympic flag football competition will consist of six men’s teams and six women’s teams composed of 10 players per team, with the game itself a five-on-five format.
As per the terms agreed to today, NFL player participation with their countries’ national flag football teams will begin with a tryout or qualification process in advance of the Olympic competition.
“Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we’re excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage,” said NFL Players Association Executive Director Lloyd Howell, Jr. “We look forward to working with the league, IFAF, and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety, and job.”
Dolphins players Tyreek Hill and Jonnu Smith appeared in an NFL social media video after news emerged.
DOLPHINS STAFF CHANGES/ADDITIONS
The Dolphins have made changes to their strength and conditioning staff this year.
Former strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka now is director of player performance, his previous role now filled by Brent Callaway. A.J. Blue and Andrew Papirio are the team's new assistant strength and conditioning coaches this year.
Callaway joined the Dolphins in April after spending the past 13 years at Exos,
Additionally, the Dolphins are making an addition to their analytics staff.
They're bringing aboard Rachael Kaplan as a football analytics staff assistant, according to ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder. Kaplan received an honorable mention this year's Big Data Bowl and previously interned with the Tampa Bay Rays.
THIS AND THAT
-- On this day in Dolphins history: May 20, 2009, Zach Thomas signs a one-year contract to retire as a member of the Dolphins.
-- From the "this will make you feel old files," Samson Satele II announced on social media Tuesday he had received a scholarship from the University of Alabama. He's listed as a 6-3, 205 "athlete." Samson Samson Satele was a second-round pick of the Dolphins as a center out of Hawaii in 2007 and played two seasons with Miami before being traded to the Raiders. He later returned to the Dolphins for the 2014 season, which ended up being his last in the NFL.