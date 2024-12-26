Dolphins Waiving Barrett After All
The Miami Dolphins apparently have had a change of heart when it comes to veteran linebacker Shaquil Barrett.
After initially declining to do so, the Dolphins have agreed to waive Barrett off the Reserve/Retired list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which would allow him to sign with any team should he clear waivers. If he's claimed off waivers, then he would be ineligible to play this season and his contract would toll to next season.
“We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” said Barrett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, per Schefter. “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”
The Barrett saga was one of the weirdest stories with the Dolphins this season, the veteran linebacker abruptly retiring shortly before the start of training camp after signing as a free agent in March.
As the Dolphins began their week of preparations for the Thanksgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers, news came that Barrett wanted to resume playing.
The Dolphins declined to activate Barrett before the deadline, making him ineligible to return in 2024 as long as they held his contractual rights.
During his time away from the game, Barrett expressed a desire to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team for which he played the past five seasons, citing how well the organization supported him when he lost his young daughter to a tragic drowning accident.
If he does sign with another team, Barrett could become for a team what veterans Bruce Irvin, Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram what for the Dolphins last season when they were signed late in the season and for the playoff game against Kansas City because of injuries.