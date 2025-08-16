Everything to Know from Dolphins Preseason Win vs. Lions
The Miami Dolphins played their second preseason game of the season on Saturday and defeated the Detroit Lions 24-17. Miami is now 1-0-1 in the preseason.
The Dolphins sat most of their starters with a few exceptions. Rookies Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savainaea played for the majority of the first half. The team also played all of its young cornerbacks since there’s an all-out battle for every starting spot.
Mike Hilton was the only cornerback not to suit up, and Ethan Bonner — who started opposite Storm Duck — left the game in the first quarter with an injury. He went to the locker room and didn’t return.
This was an incredibly sloppy game for both teams. There were 22 penalties in the game, with the Dolphins called for nine, while the Lions had 13.
Drive By Drive Recap
After three straight punts to begin the game, the Dolphins led the first scoring drive of the game. Zach Wilson, who started this week, orchestrated a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to make the game 7-0.
Dee Eskridge converted a third and long on a bubble screen — with a great block by fellow receiver Tahj Washington — and caught the touchdown pass to cap off the drive.
The Lions finally got on the board a few drives later, courtesy of a 10-play, 63-yard drive, capped off by a touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Jackson Meeks to tie the game at 7-7. Dolphins safety Jordan Colbert and cornerback Storm Duck had a miscommunication that led to Meeks being wide open.
The Lions got a final chance at the end of the first half after the Dolphins blew multiple opportunities to score a touchdown despite making it to the red zone. Wilson badly underthrew a deep ball to Eskridge early in the drive, and then missed an open Tarik Black in the end zone a few plays later.
Wilson then took a sack on fourth down on a play where backup Kion Smith got beat pretty badly. The Lions took over on downs and drove 83 yards down the field in just one minute, 20 seconds, as rookie Isaac TeSlaa made an impressive catch over slot CB Cornell Armstrong.
That led to the Lions leading 14-7 at the half, but the Dolphins quickly answered in the second. On their second drive of the half, Quinn Ewers found Theo Wease Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown, tying the game at 14.
The drive was set up by the Dolphins pinning the Lions deep in their own territory and then getting a 26-yard return from UDFA rookie A.J. Henning.
Henning muffed his next return attempt, and the Lions recovered at the Dolphins’ 27. Miami’s defense did hold the Lions to a field goal — aided by a questionable holding call that wiped a touchdown off the board — to make the score 17-14.
Miami retook the lead, 21-17, early in the fourth quarter when Ewers rolled out to his left and found Wease Jr. in the end zone to cap off a six-play, 60-yard drive.
The Dolphins extended their lead to 24-17 with a 15-play, 92-yard drive that lasted almost eight minutes. Ewers made several nice throws and got some help from Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone.
The Lions drove down the field on the ensuing drive, but UDFA cornerback Ethan Robinson made an impressive interception to secure the victory.
Offensive Recap
Eskridge is probably the biggest standout from this group. He finished with three catches for 57 yards and one touchdown. Eskridge has had a good camp, and he’s making quite the push to be the fifth receiver instead of players like Tahj Washington and Erik Ezukanma.
Tight end Tanner Conner got a lot of looks, and he did put up six catches for 48 yards. However, he also dropped a pass from Wilson that would’ve been an explosive play.
In the running game, Conner got blown up at the point of attack on a player where Conner’s defender punched the ball out of Jaylen Wright’s hands. Conner recovered the fumble, and Wright should have had better job security, but Conner’s blocking was also an issue.
Speaking of the running back position, Ollie Gordon II again looked like he had more juice than Wright. To be fair, Wright didn’t get a ton of opportunities in this game, but he recorded just four carries for three yards and had the aforementioned fumble.
Gordon finished with 10 carries for 50 yards, while adding nine yards through the air. The sixth-round rookie continues to look like a viable regular-season option with how hard he runs.
Both of Miami’s backup quarterbacks played better than last week. Wilson completed 15 of 23 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown. He also took just one sack, which is the biggest improvement.
He still looks wildly uncomfortable in the pocket and is consistently late getting through his reads. Plus, he missed those open touchdowns we mentioned earlier.
Ewers entered in the third quarter and looked a lot more settled than he did a week ago. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive Recap
Miami’s defensive line stood out quite a bit in this one.
EDGE rusher Grayson Murphy is competing for a roster spot, and he had a strong showing in the pass rush department. He was in on two sacks but got credit for just the one. The UCLA product also had four QB hits.
If the Dolphins want to value pass-rush prowess over special teams versatility, Murphy might make the roster instead of players like Cameron Goode. Murphy’s bend and burst are impressive.
The Dolphins also got standout performances from their rookie defensive tackles for a second week in a row. Grant was credited with just two tackles in the box score, but he was a consistent winner against the run and made some good hustle plays.
Fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips showed up against the run again, proving he’s got NFL-caliber strength and quickness to disrupt ball carriers. He was also credited with 1.5 sacks. His full sack was mostly a coverage/hustle play, but that’s how he will produce in this area.
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. started the game and had a tackle for loss when he snuffed out a running back screen. He continues to have an excellent camp and will likely see playing time this season despite being a backup.
It’s hard to grade the secondary off the broadcast, but the Dolphins only got their hands on two passes. Allen completed 14 of his 17 passes in the first half, and there appeared to be a lot of open space for Detroit’s receivers.
Special Teams Recap
Jason Sanders was perfect on extra points and converted on his only field goal attempt from 22 yards out.
Miami’s punter battle raged on with Ryan Stonehouse and Jake Bailey alternating kicks. Bailey finished with an average punt of 54.5, while Stonehouse finished with an average of 40 yards.
The Dolphins’ kick coverage was solid once again, as the Lions didn’t have a kick return go for more than 30 yards.
On the flip side, the Dolphins did get some productive returns but also had two muffed punts, one from Henning and one from Eskridge.
