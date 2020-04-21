All along, the belief has been that the Miami Dolphins would select a quarterback with their first of three first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft or even move up to get their guy.

For weeks now, we've heard endless stories about their preference for Justin Herbert from the University of Oregon countered by some insisting the choice has to be Tua Tagovailoa from the University of Alabama.

But the Dolphins don't necessarily have to take a quarterback at No. 5 because there will be at least a handful of impact players available to them at that spot.

For this exercise, let's assume the Dolphins don't make a move up for one of the top four picks.

We also can assume fairly safely that three of those first four picks will be QB Joe Burrow, DE Chase Young and CB Jeff Okudah.

The New York Giants represent a wild card at No. 4 because they very well could trade down.

If they don't, the belief is they'll go for an offensive lineman, perhaps Andrew Thomas from the University of Georgia. Another possibility for the Giants is Clemson do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons.

So where does that leave the Dolphins?

Let's start with the quarterbacks.

Herbert absolutely looks the part of an NFL franchise quarterback with his great size, arm strength and mobility, but his accuracy and his ability to make quick decisions in the pocket have been criticized. His laid-back personality also has been brought up as being less than ideal for a franchise quarterback expected to be a leader on offense.

ESPN writer Jeff Legwold does an annual overall ranking of the top prospects based on conversations with coaches, scouts and personnel executives around the NFL and he had Herbert listed at No. 38.

Yes, 38. Not a typo.

That said, it's almost impossible to envision any scenario where Herbert isn't a first-round pick. On the contrary, he's more likely to be a top 10 pick than slide out of the first round.

But is he the best choice for the Dolphins, particularly considering his NFL player comparison (from both NFL.com and USA Today) is Ryan Tannehill, who never developed into that franchise quarterback after the Dolphins made him the eighth overall selection in 2012?

Draft analyst Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network wrote this week about Herbert: "A source close to Stephen Ross tells me that the Dolphins owner is talking as though quarterback Justin Herbert is not in the team’s plans with the fifth overall pick. The source tells me that he feels it’s either Tua Tagovailoa with pick number five or a position player at that spot with a later maneuver for Utah State’s Jordan Love.

Ah yes, Tua, the quarterback who has been linked to the Dolphins for the better part of the year.

Tagovailoa is the most polarizing prospect in the entire draft because his credentials must be weighed against the clear durability concerns brought about by his injury history and his smallish stature.

On one hand, you have NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth saying this about Tagovailoa: “I think someone will jump up to No. 2, 3, or 4 and take him…I like his energy, frenetic style, throwing motion and think he will be a top three to four player.”

But then there's this from former NFL quarterback and fellow NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms: “I don’t think he’s a Top 10 talent even without the injuries. With the injuries, I just look at it and go there’s no way, you’d have to be crazy … I would be actually floored, jaw-on-the-floor shocked, if Tua ended up being picked in the Top 10. I would think for sure, once he hits No. 10, business will be open for Tua.”

And then there was this nugget from SI.com NFL writer Albert Breer, who wrote Tuesday morning that he couldn't find anyone who believed the Dolphins would draft Tagovailoa at No. 5.

So maybe the Dolphins taking a quarterback at No. 5 isn't such a slam dunk after all.

If they don't, the choice likely will be an offensive tackle, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, or Clemson do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons.

The need for an offensive tackle is obvious, as I explained in a previous story. There is a wide range of opinions when it comes to ranking the top offensive tackle prospects available, so this could end up being either Andrew Thomas from Georgia, Jedrick Wills from Alabama, Tristan Wirfs from Iowa or Mekhi Becton from Louisville.

Brown is one of the most physically gifted players in the draft and he would fill a need along the interior of the defensive line, where the Dolphins could use some depth alongside Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins.

As for Simmons, Dolphins coach Brian Flores loves versatility in his defense, and there is no prospect more versatile than Simmons. Flores could utilize Simmons in a role similar to that he envisioned last summer for Minkah Fitzpatrick before Fitzpatrick balked at being asked to play multiple positions and then requested — and was granted — a trade.