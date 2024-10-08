Final NFL 2024 Week 4 Observations...With Dolphins Angles
While the Miami Dolphins continue to wait for the return of Tua Tagovailoa, several remaining opponents on their 2024 schedule are dealing with quarterback issues of their own.
And maybe the most significant involves Josh Allen, who's better equipped to withstand punishment than just about any quarterback in the NFL because of his size but who still won't last the season if he continues to get battered the way he has been the past two weeks.
Already, there was a lot of conversation about his returning to the Buffalo Bills' game against the Houston Texans on Sunday after he clearly banged his head on the turf as the result of one of the many hits he took.
After being the least-pressured quarterback in the first three weeks of the season — a span that included Buffalo's 31-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium — Allen has gotten pounded the past two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston.
Allen was hit while passing only twice in the first three games, but six times against Baltimore and eight times against Houston. And after being pressured eight times in the first three games combined, that number jumped to 20 in the past two games.
The constant pressure was part of the reason Allen completed only 9 of 31 passes against the Texans.
Things might not get much better immediately with the Bills next scheduled to face the New York Jets, who rank second in the NFL in sack percentage.
The Jets have their own quarterback issue with Aaron Rodgers coming off a three-interception game that matched his career worst in that department. One of the interceptions was a pick-six by former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who continues his brilliant season with the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Another was the game-sealing play by Stephon Gilmore.
FROM BAD TO WORSE FOR BROWNS
One of the big topics around the NFL is just how bad things are with the Cleveland Browns offense, specifically Deshaun Watson, and worse how the team is stuck with him because they foolishly fully guaranteed the massive contract they gave him when they acquired him from Houston.
While it's true that the Browns have had injury issues on their offensive line, it's also a fact that Watson has been bad and looks nothing like the player he was in Houston. He's last among the 32 qualifying quarterbacks (with enough attempts) in terms of average gain per completion and 28th in terms of passer rating.
Because they're stuck with his contract, Watson is staying in the starting lineup longer than he should — very possibly as a directive from owner Jimmy Haslam — but whether he'll still be there when the Dolphins play at Cleveland in Week 17 is a legitimate question.
COLTS CONCERNS
The Indianapolis Colts have a bit of a quarterback problem themselves, but it's actually a good one.
Their problem is having to put veteran Joe Flacco back on the bench when Anthony Richardson is healthy again despite Flacco putting together really good performances against the Pittsburgh Steelers in relief of Richardson in Week 4 and again against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.
The Colts lost that Jacksonville game because it was because their defense couldn't stop Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense. Flacco was excellent in the game, completing 33 of 44 passes for 359 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 121.3.
But Richardson is the franchise quarterback and a year removed from being the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, so it was no surprise that head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Richardson was his starter when healthy.
Richardson missed the Jacksonville game with a hip injury, but he should be ready to go when the Dolphins play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 7 and maybe even Sunday when the Colts play against the Tennessee Titans, barring any setbacks.
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
-- Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce didn't have an update Monday on the foot injury that knocked defensive tackle Christian Wilkins out of their Week 5 game against Denver, though the fact that Wilkins was ruled out very quickly after the injury is cause for concern.
-- After missing the previous two games, including his reunion with the Dolphins, linebacker Jerome Baker had his most productive outing yet for the Seattle Seahawks, albeit in a losing cause against the New York Giants. Baker finished with a team-high 14 tackles along with a sack and forced fumble.
-- Tight end Eiljah Higgins, a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2023 who didn't make the team as a rookie, had a 2-yard touchdown in the Arizona Cardinals' 24-23 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ON SI POWER RANKINGS
How we ranked the 32 NFL teams (because everybody is doing it) based on record, quality of wins, and talent.
1. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
3. Detroit Lions (3-1)
4. Houston Texans (4-1)
5. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
6. Washington Commanders (4-1)
7. Green Bay Packers (3-2)
8. Buffalo Bills (3-2)
9. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
12. Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
13. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
15. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)
16. Denver Broncos (3-2)
17. Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
18. Indianapolis Colts (2-3)
19. Arizona Cardinals (2-3)
20. Chicago Bears (3-2)
21. New Orleans Saints (2-3)
22. New York Jets (2-3)
23. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)
24. Miami Dolphins (2-3)
25. Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)
26. New York Giants (2-3)
27. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)
28. Cleveland Browns (1-4)
29. New England Patriots (1-4)
30. Tennessee Titans (1-3)
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)
32. Carolina Panthers (1-4)