Former Dolphins Defensive Lineman Randy Crowder Dies at 72
Randy Crowder, a former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman and father of former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, died at 72, the team announced Wednesday.
“We are saddened by the passing of former Dolphins player Randy Crowder,” the team wrote on social media.
The Dolphins selected Crowder in the sixth round of the 1974 NFL draft (136th overall) out of Penn State.
He played for the Dolphins from 1974 to 1976, appearing in 39 games and making 25 starts. He recorded 12.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Crowder didn’t play in 1977 but spent the final three years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 198 to 1980, when he posted another 6.5 sacks.
Randy and Channing make up the only father-son duo in Dolphins history to be drafted by the team. Miami drafted Channing in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft (70th overall) out of the University of Florida.
Channing Crowder played all six of his seasons with the Dolphins, starting 74 games and racking up 470 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 19 passes defended.
The former linebacker now hosts the “Hochman and Crowder” radio show on WQAM alongside Marc Hochman.
The Dolphins have had other father-son tandems with Bob and Brian Griese, Kantroy and Rudy Barber, though Bob Griese was the only draft pick among those players.
Randy Crowder became the second former Dolphins player to pass away in the past two weeks, following 1980s running back Tommy Vigorito.