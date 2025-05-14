Former Dolphins Fan Favorite Passes Away
Former Miami Dolphins punt returner and running back Tommy Vigorito passed away earlier Tuesday morning his former high school posted online.
Vigorito, a high school Parade All-American at DePaul Catholic High School in Passaic, N.J., played for the Dolphins from 1981-85. He was 65.
Best known with the Dolphins as a smallish running back who primarily handled punt return duties, Vigorito was drafted in the fifth round of the 1981 draft out of the University of Virginia, where he finished his career as the school’s second all-time leading rusher with 2,912 yards. He was also named first team All-ACC in 1979.
In Miami, Vigorito’s best season was his first. He took over the punt return duties immediately, logging 36 returns for 379 yards, most notably an 87-yard return for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a nationally televised Thursday night win. (Yes, there was a time when “nationally televised” was a big deal.)
He also returned a punt in his second season (1982) against the Jets 59 yards for a touchdown that helped break a 7-7 first-quarter tie and opened the floodgates for the Dolphins en route to an eventual 45-28 win at Shea Stadium.
For his career, Vigorito posted 79 punt returns for 830 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins. He also had 59 receptions for 439 yards (7.4) and two touchdowns as well as 54 carries for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
A fan favorite largely because of his size and no-fear attitude on returns, Vigorito’s career was cut short when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in the 1983 season opener. It was a time when ACL surgeries were less commonly successful and nowhere near as refined as they are today.
Vigorito missed the entire 1984 but returned in ’85. By then, the Dolphins had added newcomers WR Mark Clayton and RB Lorenzo Hampton, who took on his roles in the time he was out, but he was able to play that final season as the Dolphins’ primary return man.
