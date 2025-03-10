All Dolphins

Former Dolphins DT Leaves AFC East

Davon Godchaux has been traded by the New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) and New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (92) as Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) looks on during the game between the New England Patriots and host Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
After eight seasons in the AFC East, former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is leaving the division.

The New England Patriots, for whom Godchaux played the past four seasons, have agreed to trade the former Dolphins starter to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to multiple reports. The trade will become official when the league year kicks off Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The news come after earlier reports the Patriots were shopping Godchaux, largely because he wasn't a great scheme fit for the defense that will be brought in by new head coach Mike Vrabel.

The trade to the Saints will bring Godchaux back to his native Louisiana.

Over the weekend, another former Dolphins starter, tight end Mike Gesicki, signed a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

GODCHAUX'S DOLPHINS CAREER

After being selected in the fifth round of what became a disastrous 2017 draft foer the Dolphins, Godchaux played four seasons in Miami before leaving for New England as an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman started 42 of 52 games for the Dolphins, his one significant injury coming in his final year in Miami in 2020.

In New England, Godchaux played all 68 games over the past four seasons and started all but one.

The rest of the 2017 draft class for the Dolphins featured defensive end Charles Harris in the first round, linebacker Raekwon McMillan in the second, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley in the third, guard Isaac Asiata and Godchaux in the fifth, DT Vincent Taylor in the sixth, and wide receiver Isaiah Ford in the seventh.

Not one of those players got a second contract with the Dolphins. Godchaux was the only one who made it to a fourth season in Miami.

Alain Poupart
