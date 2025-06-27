Former Dolphins Exec Jason Jenkins Honored by Hall of Fame
The late, great Jason Jenkins was celebrated by the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week.
The former Miami Dolphins executive, a pillar in the South Florida community and one of the most visible members of the organization when he died in August 2022, is one of three 2025 recipients of the Hall of Fame's "Awards of Excellence."
The award recognizes contributors in the field of media and public relations. Other honorees for 2025 were Pete Abitante of the NFL and Bill Keenist of the Detroit Lions.
A cocktail dinner and awards luncheon to celebrate the careers of Jenkins, Abitante and Keenist and other honorees to be named later in other categories took place in Canton this week.
Among the 15 recipients of the "Award of Excellence" this year was another former Dolphins employee, longtime video director Dave Hack.
The Hall celebrated the 15 honorees with an evening reception Wednesday in the Nash Family Event & Conference Center at the Hall. The awards were presented to the individuals or their representatives Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Canton. The event was hosted by Hall of Famer Dan Fouts. Also in attendance were Hall of Famers Mel Blount, Anthony Muñoz, Dick Vermeil and Ron Wolf.
This is the second consecutive year a former Dolphins exec earned an "Award of Excellence" from the Hall of Fame, with Jenkins followed longtime media relations director Harvey Greene.
Jenkins died August 27, 2022 at the age of 49, hours before the Dolphins were to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.
JENKINS' GREAT BODY OF WORK WITH THE DOLPHINS
Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009 after working for the San Francisco 49ers and was named Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs in 2015. He oversaw the organization’s front-facing brands, including media outreach, public relations, social media and community efforts for the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium and Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.
He was a fixture in the local South Florida community and dedicated his life to connecting with and serving others, most notably by creating the Dolphins’ Football Unites platform. Jenkins was also the board chair of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the largest fundraiser in the NFL which has raised more than $53 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Jenkins previously served as the team’s Vice President of Communications, being named to that position in May 2013. Prior to joining the Dolphins, Jenkins worked in the media relations department for the San Francisco 49ers, as well as served as the Associate Athletic Director at Texas Southern University from 1999-2002 and as Athletic Sales and Promotion Manager and Sports Communications Assistant at Lehigh University from 1997-99.
A native of Houston, Jenkins earned his bachelor’s degree in 1997 in broadcast journalism from Texas Tech University. In 2017, Jenkins was selected by faculty and alumni as an Outstanding Alumni Award winner. He served as commencement speaker for the 2018 Texas Tech graduating class. Jenkins was also a board member on several South Florida based community organizations, including Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow, and YWCA Miami.