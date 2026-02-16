Breaking Down Tyreek's Top 10 in Miami

The Tyreek Hill era is officially over in South Florida after the Miami Dolphins released the five-time first-team All-Pro on Monday morning.

The Dolphins failed to win a playoff game with Hill as their featured playmaker, but they did maximize his lightning-quick skill set under former head coach Mike McDaniel. In 2023, he led the league with 1,799 receiving yards while playing only 16 games and became the first wide receiver to earn the No. 1 spot in the NFL’s annual Top 100 Players list.

His production dipped in 2024, and he appeared in just four games in 2025 due to a broken leg. However, at his peak, Hill was one of the league’s most dangerous playmakers and capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

Here’s a look back at the Top 10 plays from Hill’s four seasons with the Dolphins.

1. He’s Got Hill! (Twice!)

There was speculation that Hill’s production would dip after leaving Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It took less than two games for those doubts to disappear. With the Dolphins trailing by 14 points against the Baltimore Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa fired a pass that only Hill could catch behind two defenders for a 48-yard touchdown to trim the lead.

Hill wasn’t done either. On third-and-6 from Miami’s own 40, Hill got behind the defense again after a defensive bust. Jaylen Waddle was seen celebrating before Hill caught the ball and sprinted 60 yards for the game-tying touchdown.

Miami’s 21-point deficit in Week 2 of the 2022 season against the Ravens seemed too large to overcome — then Hill struck. The upset over Baltimore changed the narrative around what the Dolphins could accomplish with an offense built around Hill.

Tyreek Hill scores his 1st TD as a member of the Miami Dolphins | September 18, 2022 | Dolphins @ Ravens pic.twitter.com/rhtSzBdRbl — Milestone Highlights (@milestonehls) September 19, 2025

2. Third-and-10 with Time Winding Down Against the Chargers

Down four with less than four minutes remaining on opening day against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, Miami faced a third-and-10 from its own 25-yard line. Tagovailoa stepped up and dropped a pass between the safety and the cornerback roughly 45 yards downfield.

Hill not only had to lunge for the catch, but he also protected the ball and himself by sliding to the ground between the two defenders. Hill later caught the game-winning touchdown (coming soon), but the 47-yard reception on third down showcased his skills as an elite receiver.

Play 11: Tyreek Hill is very, very fast -- and this is a hell of a throw from Tua, too. 47 yards, setting up what ended up being Miami's go-ahead score. pic.twitter.com/fofS5DnzPp — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) September 11, 2023

3. 53-Yard Touchdown in Kansas City

The Dolphins offense struggled to do much of anything in its 26-7 playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. While freezing temperatures slowed the game, Hill still found a way to spark the offense.

Trailing 10-0 midway through the second quarter, Hill slipped behind the defense but was forced to come back on an underthrown ball. After making the catch, he broke a tackle and slipped past two defenders into the end zone for Miami’s lone score in the loss.

Along with his top-end speed and quickness, Hill’s ability to track the ball and then use his strength to break tackles only made him harder to contain.

4. Game-Winning Touchdown Against Los Angeles

Set up by the 47-yard reception on third down mentioned earlier, the Dolphins stole an opening-day win in Los Angeles on a perfect touchdown throw from Tagovailoa to Hill on third-and-goal with less than two minutes remaining.

Chargers cornerback Mike Davis blanketed Hill in the end zone, but because his back was turned, there was a window for Tagovailoa to squeeze it into Hill for the game-winning score.

“And they go to the endzone… and… CAUGHT! HILL! TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN! THE DOLPHINS HAVE RECAPTURED THE LEAD! TYREEK HILL!”



Kevin Harlan in midseason form during this Week 1 Dolphins/Chargers epic in LA🔥🔥🔥@announcerskeds

pic.twitter.com/R1knsyuuf0 — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) September 10, 2023

5. Creating Separation Against Carolina

The Dolphins began the 2023 season with a 4-1 record but had trouble against the winless Carolina Panthers. Miami trailed 14-0 early after a slow start, but had more than enough speed to make up for the deficit.

With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Hill zipped down the right sideline on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to take a 21-14 lead. With its first lead of the game, Miami wouldn’t look back. The Dolphins outscored Carolina 21-7 in the second half and won 42-21, improving to 6-1 on the season.

TUA TAGOVAILOA 41 YARDS TO TYREEK HILL 🤯



Tyreek hit the backflip after the TD 🤣pic.twitter.com/HC6CunIJOP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2023

6. To The Warning Track Against Washington

Hill’s 60-yard touchdown early in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders was much harder than it looked. Lined up on the right side of the line of scrimmage, Hill got behind the defense and crossed the field expecting the ball to be over his left shoulder.

Instead, with the ball sailing over his right shoulder, Hill’s elite ball skills were on display. He corrected his course while going full speed to retrieve the ball and scamper into the end zone.

Hill scored two touchdowns of at least 60 yards in a 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders on Dec. 3, 2023. After escaping down the left sideline on a 78-yard pitch-and-catch from Tagovailoa in the first quarter, Hill looked like an outfielder tracking the ball to the warning track for his second score of the day.

Tyreek Hill with the adjustment over the opposite shoulder for 60-yard touchdown from Tua. pic.twitter.com/OImhOkQGsW — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 3, 2023

7. 80 Yards Against the Jaguars

Trailing by 10 late in the third quarter of the 2024 opener, Hill crossed the middle of the field with a pair of Jacksonville Jaguars defenders trailing. He cut upfield and escaped down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown — the longest touchdown reception of his 10-year career.

It seemed Hill was primed to repeat his record-breaking 2023 season with seven receptions for 130 yards and the touchdown, but two three-game losing streaks deflated Miami’s momentum. Hill failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in five seasons as the Dolphins struggled with injuries and inconsistent quarterback play.

Tyreek Hill 80 yard touchdown with the handcuff Celebration after pic.twitter.com/Iuefv7O0pm — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 8, 2024

8. Starting the Party Against Denver

Teams struggled to adjust to Miami’s speed on offense in 2023, especially the Denver Broncos. On the third play of the game, Hill found space over the middle of the field before winning a 30-yard footrace against the deep safety.

Hill didn’t score for the remaining 57 minutes of game time, but delivered the first heymaker and finished with nine receptions for 157 yards in a 70-20 trouncing of the Broncos.

9. Hill Runs Past the Giants

Miami led the New York Giants 17-10 at halftime on Oct. 8, 2023, and broke the game open on the first drive of the second half. The Dolphins offense punished the Giants for playing the sticks on third-and-short as Hill broke through his one-on-one matchup for a 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

The Dolphins — specifically Hill — punished teams that played him in single coverage as he tied Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb with a league-best 29 receptions of at least 20 yards in 2023.

Tyreek Hill is having an incredible day. 69-yard TD here didn’t even have to put his best jets on. 20.95 MPH top speed, tied for 17th fastest, 3rd fastest today.



Why Giants left poor rookie Tre Hawkins on 1-on-1 with Hill is another question. pic.twitter.com/h1xQ9tbwKA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 8, 2023

10. Finding Answers in Los Angeles

Miami’s offense couldn’t get much of anything going against the Chargers on Dec. 11, 2022. Trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, Jeff Wilson fumbled at the 44-yard line.

While players piled on top of each other in hopes of securing the ball, it squeaked out of the scrum and was scooped up by Hill. With 5 yards of space to accelerate, he was already halfway to the end zone before the Chargers defense located the ball.

The 57-yard fumble recovery touchdown was the first of Hill’s two touchdowns on the day, but it wasn’t enough as Miami fell to 8-5 with a 23-17 loss in Los Angeles.

Tyreek Hill randomly Picking up this Fumble and turning it into a 70 yard TD 💀pic.twitter.com/qXeTT6mGcm https://t.co/iPlFZ5sTlD — 💎 (@JoeyBFutureMVP) July 17, 2023

