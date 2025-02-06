All Dolphins

Former Dolphins Headed for Free Agency ... And Who the Team Should Consider Bringing Back

Three former Miami Dolphins second-round picks are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 12

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field during the 2023 season.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field during the 2023 season. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins have more than 27 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents with the start of the new league year March 12, and beyond that there are another 27 who used to play for the team.

The list of former Dolphins players scheduled to become UFAs on March 12 includes former Miami first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, fresh off his first season with the Washington Commanders, as well as three former Miami second-round picks — DT Jordan Phillips (2015), LB Raekwon McMillan (2017) and LB Jerome Baker (2018).

The question now is whether the Dolphins would be interested in bringing any of those 27 players or, perhaps more importantly, whether they should.

We break down the list by position:

FORMER MIAMI DOLPHINS SET TO BECOME UFAs ON MARCH 12

Quarterbacks — Jacoby Brissett, New England; Tim Boyle, N.Y. Giants; Teddy Bridgewater, Detroit

Analysis: This looks like a no all around from here. Brissett doesn't have either quick decision-making nor a lot of mobility. Bridgewater rejoined the Lions after finishing his first season as a high school coach and there's uncertainty about his future plans, plus he was injury-prone when he backed up Tua Tagovailoa in 2022. As for Boyle, he got his shot last season and failed to deliver.

Running backs — Samaje Perine, Kansas City; Chase Edmonds, Tampa Bay; Darrynton Evans, Chicago

Analysis: This also looks like a no all around. Running backs usually are easy enough to find after you clear the upper echelon, so there's little need to go the UFA route for one of those.

Wide receivers — Mack Hollins, Buffalo; Trent Sherfield, Minnesota

Analysis: Hollins always attracts as much attention for his unique personality, like dressing up as Fred Flintstone or Animal from The Muppets when arriving to the stadium, but he's a valuable contributor on special teams who's a good depth player at wide receiver. He would make sense at the right price. Sherfield was the team's third wide receiver in 2022, but then left in free agency and it's difficult to envision a quick return.

Tight ends — Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati; Hunter Long, L.A. Rams

Analysis: We probably don't need to discuss either of those players for very long. Gesicki was a forgotten man in his last season in Miami despite playing on the franchise tag, and Long didn't make much of an impression in his brief time with the Dolphins, though he did help to bring in Jalen Ramsey in that trade with the Rams.

Offensive linemen — Geron Christian, Cleveland; Evan Brown, Arizona; Michael Deiter, Washington

Analysis: What the Dolphins should be looking for on the offensive line in free agency is a starting guard, not depth pieces

Defensive linemen — Jordan Phillips, Buffalo; John Jenkins, Las Vegas; Adam Butler, Las Vegas

Analysis: Those are three older players who probably would work best as backup players. The Dolphins did sign Jenkins as a free agent from another team on two earlier occasions, though we're thinking a third time probably is a long shot.

Linebackers — Jerome Baker, Tennessee; Neville Hewitt, Houston; Kamu Grugier-Hill, Minnesota; Raekwon McMillan, Tennessee; Sam Eguavoen, N.Y. Jets; Elandon Roberts, Pittsburgh

Analysis: Hewitt, Grugier-Hill and Eguavoen all are players who could help on special teams at a reasonable cost. Baker had a forgettable year between two teams after being released for cap considerations. Roberts was good in Pittsburgh, but isn't a good fit for the type of defense the Dolphins now employ, which emphasizes speed at linebacker. One of the three special teams guys could be added to fill the Duke Riley role.

Defensive backs — CB Noah Igbinoghene, Washington; S Adrian Colbert, Chicago; CB Eli Apple, L.A. Chargers; S Marcus Maye, L.A. Chargers

Analysis: Igbinoghene clearly is the big name here, but the best guess is he'll wind up re-signing with the Commanders after enjoying a breakout season in 2024. None of the other three figures to draw much interest in free agency.

Specialists — P Michael Palardy, Arizona

Analysis: There's no reason to think the Dolphins will consider bringing him back.

More Miami Dolphins News:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News