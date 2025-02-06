Former Dolphins Headed for Free Agency ... And Who the Team Should Consider Bringing Back
The Miami Dolphins have more than 27 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents with the start of the new league year March 12, and beyond that there are another 27 who used to play for the team.
The list of former Dolphins players scheduled to become UFAs on March 12 includes former Miami first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, fresh off his first season with the Washington Commanders, as well as three former Miami second-round picks — DT Jordan Phillips (2015), LB Raekwon McMillan (2017) and LB Jerome Baker (2018).
The question now is whether the Dolphins would be interested in bringing any of those 27 players or, perhaps more importantly, whether they should.
We break down the list by position:
FORMER MIAMI DOLPHINS SET TO BECOME UFAs ON MARCH 12
Quarterbacks — Jacoby Brissett, New England; Tim Boyle, N.Y. Giants; Teddy Bridgewater, Detroit
Analysis: This looks like a no all around from here. Brissett doesn't have either quick decision-making nor a lot of mobility. Bridgewater rejoined the Lions after finishing his first season as a high school coach and there's uncertainty about his future plans, plus he was injury-prone when he backed up Tua Tagovailoa in 2022. As for Boyle, he got his shot last season and failed to deliver.
Running backs — Samaje Perine, Kansas City; Chase Edmonds, Tampa Bay; Darrynton Evans, Chicago
Analysis: This also looks like a no all around. Running backs usually are easy enough to find after you clear the upper echelon, so there's little need to go the UFA route for one of those.
Wide receivers — Mack Hollins, Buffalo; Trent Sherfield, Minnesota
Analysis: Hollins always attracts as much attention for his unique personality, like dressing up as Fred Flintstone or Animal from The Muppets when arriving to the stadium, but he's a valuable contributor on special teams who's a good depth player at wide receiver. He would make sense at the right price. Sherfield was the team's third wide receiver in 2022, but then left in free agency and it's difficult to envision a quick return.
Tight ends — Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati; Hunter Long, L.A. Rams
Analysis: We probably don't need to discuss either of those players for very long. Gesicki was a forgotten man in his last season in Miami despite playing on the franchise tag, and Long didn't make much of an impression in his brief time with the Dolphins, though he did help to bring in Jalen Ramsey in that trade with the Rams.
Offensive linemen — Geron Christian, Cleveland; Evan Brown, Arizona; Michael Deiter, Washington
Analysis: What the Dolphins should be looking for on the offensive line in free agency is a starting guard, not depth pieces
Defensive linemen — Jordan Phillips, Buffalo; John Jenkins, Las Vegas; Adam Butler, Las Vegas
Analysis: Those are three older players who probably would work best as backup players. The Dolphins did sign Jenkins as a free agent from another team on two earlier occasions, though we're thinking a third time probably is a long shot.
Linebackers — Jerome Baker, Tennessee; Neville Hewitt, Houston; Kamu Grugier-Hill, Minnesota; Raekwon McMillan, Tennessee; Sam Eguavoen, N.Y. Jets; Elandon Roberts, Pittsburgh
Analysis: Hewitt, Grugier-Hill and Eguavoen all are players who could help on special teams at a reasonable cost. Baker had a forgettable year between two teams after being released for cap considerations. Roberts was good in Pittsburgh, but isn't a good fit for the type of defense the Dolphins now employ, which emphasizes speed at linebacker. One of the three special teams guys could be added to fill the Duke Riley role.
Defensive backs — CB Noah Igbinoghene, Washington; S Adrian Colbert, Chicago; CB Eli Apple, L.A. Chargers; S Marcus Maye, L.A. Chargers
Analysis: Igbinoghene clearly is the big name here, but the best guess is he'll wind up re-signing with the Commanders after enjoying a breakout season in 2024. None of the other three figures to draw much interest in free agency.
Specialists — P Michael Palardy, Arizona
Analysis: There's no reason to think the Dolphins will consider bringing him back.