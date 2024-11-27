Former Dolphins No. 1 Pick Finds New Job
Charles Harris' NFL roller-coaster ride has taken another turn, though he now has landed in a very good spot.
The former Miami Dolphins first-round pick has joined the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles after they claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
The Eagles, who have a 9-2 record following their impressive Sunday night victory against the Los Angeles Rams, had a need for a defensive end after veterans Bryce Huff and Brandon Graham both landed on injured reserve.
Harris played nine games with six starts for the Panthers, who signed him two days after their season opener — this way ensuring they would have to guarantee his entire 2024 salary as a vested veteran.
The Eagles will become Harris' fifth NFL team, following the Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Panthers.
Harris had 21 tackles and three sacks for Carolina this season.
Selected 22nd overall in the 2017 draft, Harris had a disappointing tenure with the Dolphins, who traded him to the Falcons during the 2020 offseason in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2021.
That seventh-round pick (232nd overall) was traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for tackle Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round selection.
Wilson, himself a former first-round pick, lasted five days with the Dolphins before they released because of off-the-field issues. That 2022 seventh-round pick was used on quarterback Skylar Thompson.
THE DISASTROUS 2017 DOLPHINS DRAFT
Harris was part of a 2017 Dolphins draft class that has to rank among the worst in franchise history.
The rest of the draft class features LB Raekwon McMillan in Round 2, CB Cordrea Tankersley in Round 3, G Isaac Asiata and DT Davon Godchaux in Round 5, DT Vincent Taylor in Round 6, and WR Isaiah Ford in Round 7.
McMillan, who released was waived by the New England Patriots, and Tankersley each lasted only two seasons in Miami.
Besides Harris, the only 2017 Dolphins draft pick still in the NFL is Godchaux, who is now in his fourth season with New England after seasons in Miami.
And, of course, we don't need to remind Dolphins fans that when they selected Harris, they had the option to instead take a different edge defender — T.J. Watt, who went on to become a six-time Pro Bowl selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and is in the running for the award again this season.