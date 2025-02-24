Former Dolphins Running Back Passes Away
For the second time this month, the Miami Dolphins have lost a member of its family.
The team announced on social media Monday that Eddie Hill, a running back for the team from 1981-84, has passed away at the age of 67.
Hill played 52 games with three starts, all in 1981, for the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for a fourth-round pick. He played in the team's Super Bowl matchups against Washington in the 1982 and the San Francisco 49ers in 1984 but didn't get any touches on offense, though he had a special teams tackle in each game.
Hill originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick out of Memphis in 1979 and as a rookie played in Super Bowl LIV when the Rams were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He wound up playing in the Super Bowl three times during his six-year NFL career, which ended after he was cut by the Dolphins in September 1985.
Hill's son, Quadtrine, played running back for the University of Miami and had stints with the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Houston Texans, though he never played in an NFL regular season.
Howard Twilley, a wide receiver on the Dolphins' inaugural team of 1966 and a member of the Super Bowl champions of 1972 and 1973, passed away in the first week of February at the age of 81.