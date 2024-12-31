Four Dolphins Players Get Top 10 Finished in Pro Bowl Fan Voting
Final results of the Pro Bowl fan voting are out, and the Miami Dolphins wound up with four players finishing in the top 10 in the NFL at their position.
Fullback Alec Ingold, tight end Jonnu Smith, special-teamer Siran Neal and kicker Jason Sanders all finished in the top 10, with Neal and Sanders joining the top in the final round of results.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ninth at his position in the first round of results, but fell out of the top 10 and never made his way back.
THE PRO BOWL ANNOUNCEMENTS
The AFC and NFC player rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be announced Thursday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football at 9 a.m. ET.
Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl Games.
Players and coaches voted last Friday.
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be held in Orlando on February 2.
DOLPHINS DETAILS AND COMPARISON TO LAST YEAR
Ingold was fourth among NFL fullbacks (second in the AFC behind Kansas City's Carson Steele); Smith finished fifth among NFL tight ends (third in the AFC behind Travis Kelce and Brock Bowers); and Neal and Sanders both finished 10th at their position.
The Dolphins' showing in the fan voting is in stark contrast to what happened last year when they were all over the leaderboards after starting the season 11-4.
The Dolphins had an insane 19 players finish in the top at their position, including four who came in number 1: Bradley Chubb at outside linebacker, Duke Riley for special teams, Braxton Berrios as a returner, and Tyreek Hill at wide receiver.
Ingold and Ramsey each made the Pro Bowl in 2023 when the Dolphins had six representatives, the others being QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Tyreek Hill and T Terron Armstead.