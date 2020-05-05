AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Hall of Fame Advice for Tua

Alain Poupart

Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese was among the many former Miami Dolphins players who shared their memories of legendary coach Don Shula after he passed away Monday.

One thing many of them mentioned was Shula's ability to adjust to the talent around him, including Griese talking about how Shula went to a pass-first offense once he landed Marino in the 1983 NFL draft.

While talking about Marino, Griese also made an important suggestion to Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

"Everybody says that the offensive line that Marino had was a great offensive line," Griese said. "Some of those guys were great, but he never got sacked hardly and I smile when I talk to Marino about this. Marino just got rid of it.

"If there wasn’t anybody open and there was a guy coming at him right down the middle, Marino would get rid of that football. That was a great trait to have. That’s a great coaching point. If you don’t see anybody, don’t take the sack and get rid of the ball.

"That’s going to be one of the great things that the Dolphins are probably going to tell Tua when he gets in here is look at Marino. Look at some films of Marino. If nobody is open, get rid of the ball and don’t take the sack.”

If there has been a concern with Tagovailoa's play on the field, it's been a habit of hanging on to the ball to try to make something happen.

The hip injury that cut short his 2019 season was a great example, as he was injured when two Mississippi State players landed on him after he scrambled out of the pocket.

“No. 1 thing we’ve tried to convince him of here is he’s got to learn self-preservation is part of the job,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told South Florida reporters in a video conference call last week. “Tua’s a great competitor. You don’t want to take his competitive spirit away. He’s always trying to make a play, even when the play breaks down. And that’s good. He does it well. He’s made a ton of plays in those circumstances.

“But I still think there are times when there’s just nothing here. Several times when he got hurt here, I felt like there’s no reason for him to even get hit. The receiver fell down, whatever the circumstance was, there’s nothing there. Play the next play. Sometimes the other guys wins, but I think that’s probably No. 1. No. 2, he is so instinctive.”

Marino played 17 seasons with the Dolphins and didn't miss a start for nine consecutive years starting with his record-breaking 1984 campaign.

His streak ended in October 1993 when he sustained a torn Achilles tendon at Cleveland with no one around him in the pocket.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tributes keep coming for Don Shula

The outpouring of respect for legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula started as news of his death began circulating and hasn't slowed down

Alain Poupart

Report: Dolphins' Wilson agrees to restructure contract

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson reportedly has agreed to take a pay cut and will return to the team in 2020

Alain Poupart

Three concerns about the Dolphins draft

The Miami Dolphins earned mostly positive reviews for the 2020 draft after selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and 10 other prospects, but as is always the case there was room for some second-guessing

Alain Poupart

by

ZeBigrob

Remembering legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula

We look back at the key moments in the life of legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, who died Monday

Alain Poupart

by

tb12

Remembering Don Shula

Don Shula not only was a legendary head coach for the Miami Dolphins, he's one of the most important figures in South Florida sports history

Alain Poupart

The 2020 NFL schedule has issues to resolve for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins already know they will not be playing overseas in 2020, but there are issues to consider when it comes to their regular season schedule

Alain Poupart

Shula shares memories of his coaching career

Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, who died Monday morning, conducted one of his last in-depth interviews with Sports Illustrated and reflected on the favorite memories of his legendary career

Alain Poupart

Dolphins legend Shula dies at 90

Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula passed away Monday morning at the age of 90

Alain Poupart

What a 2020 Miami Dolphins home game might look like

The Miami Dolphins already have come up with a plan for games at Hard Rock Stadium that would meet social-distancing guidelines

Alain Poupart

The complete lowdown on Dolphins draft pick Noah Igbinoghene

The Miami Dolphins surprised many observers by taking Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but there's a lot to like about the former Auburn cornerback

Alain Poupart