All Dolphins

Ingold Involved in Dolphins Draft Selections

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold will announce picks at the draft in Green Bay

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) run with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) run with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL once again is having current and former players announce picks during the second and third rounds of the draft, and the choice for the Miami Dolphins seemed like an obvious one.

Selected to do the honors was fullback Alec Ingold, who not only attended the University of Wisconsin but was born in Green Bay, site of the 2025 draft.

Ingold is among the six active players who will announce their team's selections Friday night, and one of seven University of Wisconsin alum. The other active players are Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Like Ingold, Ramczyk and Taylor played collegiately at Wisconsin.

The Dolphins currently have the 48th overall selection in Round 2 and the 98th overall pick in Round 3.

Former Dolphins tackle Richmond Webb announced the Dolphins' second-round selection of fellow tackle Patrick Paul at the 2024 draft in Detroit. The Dolphins didn't have a third-round pick last year.

THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — 13th overall

Round 2 — 48th overall (16th in round)

Round 3 — 98th overall (34th in round)*

Round 4 — 116th overall (14th in round); 135th overall (33rd in round)*

Round 5 — 150th overall (14th in round); 155th overall (19th in round)

Round 6 — None

Round 7 — 224th overall (8th in round); 231st overall (15th in round); 253rd overall (37th in round)*

*-indicates compensatory pick

TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DOLPHINS PICKS

Round 3 — The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick (15th in round) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick used to select RB Jaylen Wright

Round 5 — The Dolphins acquired the 155th overall pick (17th in round) from the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade that brought OLB Bradley Chubb to Miami

Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick (16th in round) to the Chicago Bears as part of the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool

Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 224th overall pick (8th in round) from the Chicago Bears as part of the Claypool trade

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News