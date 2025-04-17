Ingold Involved in Dolphins Draft Selections
The NFL once again is having current and former players announce picks during the second and third rounds of the draft, and the choice for the Miami Dolphins seemed like an obvious one.
Selected to do the honors was fullback Alec Ingold, who not only attended the University of Wisconsin but was born in Green Bay, site of the 2025 draft.
Ingold is among the six active players who will announce their team's selections Friday night, and one of seven University of Wisconsin alum. The other active players are Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.
Like Ingold, Ramczyk and Taylor played collegiately at Wisconsin.
The Dolphins currently have the 48th overall selection in Round 2 and the 98th overall pick in Round 3.
Former Dolphins tackle Richmond Webb announced the Dolphins' second-round selection of fellow tackle Patrick Paul at the 2024 draft in Detroit. The Dolphins didn't have a third-round pick last year.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 — 13th overall
Round 2 — 48th overall (16th in round)
Round 3 — 98th overall (34th in round)*
Round 4 — 116th overall (14th in round); 135th overall (33rd in round)*
Round 5 — 150th overall (14th in round); 155th overall (19th in round)
Round 6 — None
Round 7 — 224th overall (8th in round); 231st overall (15th in round); 253rd overall (37th in round)*
*-indicates compensatory pick
TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DOLPHINS PICKS
Round 3 — The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick (15th in round) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick used to select RB Jaylen Wright
Round 5 — The Dolphins acquired the 155th overall pick (17th in round) from the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade that brought OLB Bradley Chubb to Miami
Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick (16th in round) to the Chicago Bears as part of the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool
Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 224th overall pick (8th in round) from the Chicago Bears as part of the Claypool trade