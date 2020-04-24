AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Instant reaction: Dolphins draft CB Noah Igbinoghene

Alain Poupart

Following the selections of Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson, the Dolphins closed out their trifecta of first-round picks by taking cornerback Noah Igbinoghene from Auburn University.

Based on most pre-draft rankings, this was a bit of a surprising move because Igbinoghene usually had a second-round grade.

The Dolphins sent a large contingent when Auburn conducted its Pro Day before the coronavirus pandemic eliminated all pro days leading up to the 2020 NFL draft.

Igbinoghene has a terrific athlete whose father and mother both competed in the Olympics in track for the country of Nigeria.

For the Dolphins, the selection of Igbinoghene is another piece to a secondary that got a major boost in free agency with the signing of top-level cornerback Byron Jones.

In addition to adding depth at cornerback, Igbinoghene should find himself competing for the nickel corner job with Jamal Perry, who played last season under the name of Jomal Wiltz.

The Dolphins also have Bobby McCain with nickel corner experience, though he spent last season at safety.

The bottom line is the addition of Igbinoghene just gives the Dolphins secondary more depth.

The Dolphins will head into the second night of the draft with two picks in the second round (39th and 56th overall) and one in the third.

Heading into Round 2, the areas of need for the Dolphins would appear to be running back, safety, maybe another offensive lineman, edge rusher, and off-the-ball linebacker.

The selection of Igbinoghene didn't necessarily fill a pressing need, but it should make the Dolphins better anyway.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Draft Live Blog

The Miami Dolphins will be one of the busiest teams in the 2020 NFL Draft and we'll be offering updates and analysis of all the developments

Alain Poupart

by

SI Draft Tracker

Dolphins draft Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama becomes the Miami Dolphins' quarterback of the future

Alain Poupart

Instant reaction: Dolphins draft Austin Jackson

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson fills a major need for the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Tagovailoa talks Dolphins

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shared his thoughts about being drafted by the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

What the Dolphins first round might look like

Will Tua Tagovailoa or Isaiah Simmons be the first Miami Dolphins pick? Will it be Jordan Love or Mekhi Becton with the second?

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins options 26

D'Andre Swift, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Love are all possibilities for the Miami Dolphins with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they also could try to move up in the first round

Alain Poupart

Examining the status of Josh Rosen amid all the Dolphins quarterback talk

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of the University of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon in the 2020 NFL draft, but they already have a recent high first-round quarterback on their roster in Josh Rosen

Alain Poupart

by

Phins4ever

Dolphins positional preview: interior offensive linemen

The Miami Dolphins Dolphins added offensive linemen Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras in free agency, but they still could be interested in Michigan center Cesar Ruiz

Alain Poupart

Reports have Dolphins eyeing move up to take tackle

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are targeting University of Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas and might be willing to make a trade to make sure they get him

Alain Poupart

Breaking down all the Dolphins Tua talk

Examining all the angles of the connection between the Miami Dolphins and the University of Alabama

Alain Poupart