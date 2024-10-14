Isaiah Wynn Working Diligently For Return
It's been almost a year since offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn last played for the Miami Dolphins, and it's still unclear when his return might happen.
Wynn will not return to practice this week even though he is eligible to after being on the Physically Unable to Perform list since this summer, and there is no timetable for his return, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.
Wynn's first season with the Dolphins ended Oct. 22 when he sustained a quadricep injury in a Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he suffered a setback on his road back.
"There were some lingering things that did come up that weren't based upon the quad injury, if that makes sense," McDaniel said Monday. "So there's residuals in the human body and stress in one area can lead to stress in another."
WYNN IS EAGER TO RETURN TO FOOTBALL
McDaniel did say Wynn is hungry and eager to get back on the field.
"So for me and for him, he's been so unbelievable, thirsting for what he just got started last year, but understanding his own body and putting the daily work in," McDaniel said. "I haven't looked at the hand-reader logs for this building in a while, but he is in this building nonstop trying to get himself back on the field."
Right now, McDaniel is just rooting for no more setbacks and for Wynn's body to heal normally.
"For me, I'm just embracing no setbacks and hope to get him on the field. I don't know when that is, and I'm not going to venture to guess. I don't want him thinking that way either, because he's had a long journey," McDaniel said. "But, it's been a very positive couple of weeks for him, specifically as we hope to get him back on the field and have the best version of the Miami Dolphins that we can have."
WYNN'S POTENTIAL IMPACT
After signing with the Dolphins as a free agent, Wynn was solid as the starting left guard for the first seven games, showing the skill set that had made him a first-round pick of the New England Patriots.
His return to the lineup no doubt could beef up the interior of the offensive lineman, which has been under scrutiny all season.
When that happens, if it ever happens in 2024, remains to be seen.