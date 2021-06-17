Davis Ready to Move Again If Needed

Davis isn't only the longest-tenured member of the Miami offensive line but also one of its most valuable

No matter how things shake out with who playing where, there's reason to believe the old man of the Miami Dolphins offensive line will have a significant role.

Well, Jesse Davis isn't really old. It's just that compared to most of the other front-runners for starting jobs on the Dolphins O-line, he's practically ancient.

Davis will reach 30 years old on Sept. 15, though it feels like he's been with the Dolphins forever. And on a line that conceivably could feature three second-year starters and a rookie, having some kind of experience up front would be welcome.

As the conclusion of minicamp, we can safely suggest the candidates for starting jobs would have to include second-year players Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley, rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, as well as third-year guard/center Michael Deiter.

Others in the mix would include veteran newcomers D.J. Fluker, Jermaine Eluemunor and Matt Skura.

Head coach Brian Flores said Thursday morning that his plan, as always, is to use the five best regardless of draft status.

And this is where we tell you that while the idea of starting nothing but recent draft picks certainly has a certain appeal — would speak well of the draft selections — we'd suggest that Davis belongs in the top five.

It may be because he first arrived in South Florida as a practice squad addition after the New York Jets cut him loose that Davis never seems to get the credit he deserves, but the reality is he's probably been the MVP of the offensive line over the past four years (understanding that the group hasn't been elite).

And it's not just because of his versatility, even though that has been important.

Davis has become only the third player in Dolphins history to make starts at four different spots on the offensive line, along with Nate Garner and Jeff Dellenbach (who actually started games at all five positions).

Based on what we've seen in the past, the most logical spots for Davis would be guard on either side or right tackle if the Dolphins decide that Eichenberg is better off starting his NFL career in a backup capacity.

However it shakes out, the Dolphins figures to get solid work from Davis, even though it won't dazzle and some fans will be calling for the shiny new toy instead.

After all, there's a reason the Dolphins gave Davis a three-year contract extension in September of 2019.

“Yeah, it’s the same thing," Davis said Thursday. "Wherever I can be at, that’s where I want to go. But, yeah, every spot is open right now. This is where I’m at. The left side I haven’t really gotten too many reps at but that’s how we get better is by doing it. Wherever this organization needs me, that’s where I’ll be.



"I like being out there. I like mixing up with the guys. It’s been a challenge but it comes with the job."