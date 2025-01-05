Last Hurrah for Campbell, Armstead, Other Dolphins?
Is Calais Campbell about to play his final NFL game? How about Terron Armstead? Even Jordan Poyer?
That most definitely is one of the storylines heading into the Miami Dolphins' 2024 regular season finale against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, though it could become moot if Miami can win the game and get a Kansas City Chiefs favor of defeating the Denver Broncos.
But the reality does exist that three high-profile veterans, former Pro Bowl selections all, could be playing their last game because of a combination of age and injuries.
It's a possibility the 38-year-old Campbell said this week has crossed his mind.
“Quite a bit," he said, laughing. "Quite a bit. I try not to make decisions during the season. I try to wait till the offseason to kind of really put myself in that, and I do feel like there’s a chance I could play again. I know that it’s not 100 percent or I’m definitely going to be done, but I have to treat this like it could be my last game. That’s a pretty strong emotional feeling there. As much as I love this game, as much as I’ve given this game, the fact that this could be the last one is kind of crazy. But I’m going to go out there and play with all my heart and try to finish with a bang.”
Campbell's status has been complicated by a neck injury that popped up Friday and had him listed as questionable for the game against the Jets, though there was reason to be optimistic he'd be able to play and conclude what was a tremendous season for him.
For players like Campbell, Armstead and Poyer all in their mid- or late 30s, the end of a season often comes with an understanding that maybe this is it.
Armstead said this offseason that he has contemplated retirement the past few offseasons, and Campbell said something similar this week when asked whether he'll be thinking when he takes off his uniform after the game whether this will be the last time (assuming the Dolphins don't make the playoffs).
"I will say that I’ve felt that way before, too, so this is not my first time feeling that way," he said. "So it doesn’t mean I’m definitely going to retire, but definitely you have to have that mindset because at the end of the day, I don’t know. And I want to make sure that if this is my last game that I make it worthwhile.”
COULD CAMPBELL COME BACK?
The Dolphins are fortunate to still have a chance to make the playoffs heading into Week 18, even though it will now become a double whammy for Campbell if they fall short because he won't be permitted to join another team after being on the Week 18 Miami roster.
So his pursuit of that elusive Super Bowl ring hangs on the two scenarios of a Dolphins win and a Denver loss unfolding Sunday, and this was his motivation for coming back for a 15th season.
But given the way he's played this season, which is to say at a Pro Bowl caliber level, and considering the way he takes care of his body at and away from the Dolphins training facility, who's to say he can't come back and be effective for yet another season?
The question, of course, is whether Campbell would want to go a second season with the Dolphins, especially if he has offers from other contenders.
Armstead also has played at a Pro Bowl level this season, but battling through more injuries might be what pushes him over the retirement edge.
Armstead took a pay cut to return to the Dolphins in 2024 and has a cap number of $22 million for 2025 and no guaranteed salary, which suggests another restructure coming if Armstead indeed does come back.
Poyer's performance hasn't been on par with those of Campbell and Armstead, and the issue for him might be finding a team willing to offer him a contract, assuming he wants to continue what has been a very good NFL career.
Like Armstead and Campbell, if this indeed is going to be it for Poyer, you just know competitors like them are going to go the extra mile to make this 2024 season finale one they'll want to remember.