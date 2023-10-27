Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Patriots Week 8 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins didn't rule out any players for their game at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins' final injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the New England Patriots was filled with question marks — literally.

The Dolphins did not rule out a single player for the game at Hard Rock Stadium, but they did list nine of them as questionable.

That list included S Jevon Holland (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), CB Xavien Howard (groin) and C Connor Williams (groin).

Also listed as questionable were WR River Cracraft (shoulder), FB Alec Ingold (foot), CB Nik Needham (Achilles) and rookie CB Cam Smith (foot).

All nine players were listed as limited in practice Friday, along with WR Tyreek Hill (hip), CB Kader Kohou (neck) and WR Jaylen Waddle (back). None of those three, however, got a game status designation, meaning they'll be good to go.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios did not practice Friday, but he was out for personal reasons and didn't get a game status designation, either, meaning his availability isn't in question.

Ramsey and Cracraft, of course, would need to be activated Saturday to be able to play against New England, a scenario that appears a lot more likely for Ramsey than Cracraft.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice he expected Williams to be active against New England but wasn't sure he would start.

NEW ENGLAND INJURY REPORT

The Patriots' final injury report was similar to that of the Dolphins, with the exception of having one player ruled out, tackle Calvin Anderson because of an illness.

New England listed eight players as questionable: DT Christian Barmore (knee), T Trent Brown (ankle/knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder), DL Keion White (concussion) and DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder).

Among the players who were on the injury report earlier this week but didn't get a game status designation were starting tight end Hunter Henry and former Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux. They'll be good to go Sunday.

