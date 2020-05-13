One day after the one-year anniversary of Mark Walton signing with his hometown Miami Dolphins, the criminal charges that ended his stint with the team were dropped, according to multiple reports.

That doesn't, however, guarantee a return to the NFL for Walton, who was arrested three times during the 2019 offseason before being released by the Cincinnati Bengals and signed by the Dolphins.

Even with the latest charges being dropped, Walton still could face disciplinary action from the NFL, according to ESPN.

Walton, who starred at Booker T. Washington High School before playing for the University of Miami, was in the middle of serving an NFL suspension when he was released by the Dolphins following his arrest on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Walton was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2018 draft, though he had only 14 rushing attempts as a rookie.

The Dolphins signed Walton last May after he took part in a rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

He had started the last four games he played and was leading the team in rushing with 201 yards at the time of his release

“He’s a great young player,” Walton's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, told The Miami Herald. “He came up in a tough area of Miami without a good father figure and he’s had a little bit of trouble. But by and large everything he’s had has been dismissed. I’d really like to see a team take a chance on him. ... I know that he can overcome this.”