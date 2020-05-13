AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Charges Dropped Against Walton, but NFL Future Still Murky

Alain Poupart

One day after the one-year anniversary of Mark Walton signing with his hometown Miami Dolphins, the criminal charges that ended his stint with the team were dropped, according to multiple reports.

That doesn't, however, guarantee a return to the NFL for Walton, who was arrested three times during the 2019 offseason before being released by the Cincinnati Bengals and signed by the Dolphins.

Even with the latest charges being dropped, Walton still could face disciplinary action from the NFL, according to ESPN.

Walton, who starred at Booker T. Washington High School before playing for the University of Miami, was in the middle of serving an NFL suspension when he was released by the Dolphins following his arrest on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Walton was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2018 draft, though he had only 14 rushing attempts as a rookie.

The Dolphins signed Walton last May after he took part in a rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

He had started the last four games he played and was leading the team in rushing with 201 yards at the time of his release

“He’s a great young player,” Walton's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, told The Miami Herald. “He came up in a tough area of Miami without a good father figure and he’s had a little bit of trouble. But by and large everything he’s had has been dismissed. I’d really like to see a team take a chance on him. ... I know that he can overcome this.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Logan Ryan makes sense for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are interested in veteran cornerback Logan Ryan and his familiarity with Coach Brian Flores is just one reason he'd be a good fit

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins will have heavy dose of Western games in 2020

The Miami Dolphins' 2020 schedule is heavy on games in the Mountain or Pacific time zone, but they've navigated that well in the past

Alain Poupart

Biegel earns bragging rights in family battle

Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel showed who's boss in his football family with a little backyard fun this weekend

Alain Poupart

Dolphins tight ends put on a show -- literally

Miami Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe discussed a variety of off-the-field topics during the premier episode of the "Mike and Smythe Show"

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and Thursday night games

The Miami Dolphins again will be on the road when they play on Thursday night in 2020 and they'll be looking to end a bad streak

Alain Poupart

Dolphins apparently looking for joint practices if feasible

The Miami Dolphins had discussions with the Atlanta Falcons about conducting joint practices, but current circumstances might make it impossible to pull off

Alain Poupart

Why Tagovailoa already is the fans' favorite in Miami

Miami Dolphins fans have been longing for a franchise quarterback for a long time, and they're already sold on Tua Tagovailoa being the answer

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins' three-game home stretch in 2020

The Miami Dolphins will be one of 10 teams to have a three-game home stretch in 2020, and history suggests that could mean good things are in store

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Dolphins sign a second-round pick

The Miami Dolphins are keeping busy signing draft picks and they've now come to terms with one of their second-round picks

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East quarterback situations

The Miami Dolphins made a big move in the offseason when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa and that might have given them the best quarterback situation in the AFC East

Alain Poupart