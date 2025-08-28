McDaniel Provides RB Room Updates
The Miami Dolphins have dealt with a few injuries in the running back room this summer, and we finally got some more clarity on the injury to the team’s RB2.
Second-year running back Jaylen Wright got a “small procedure” and will miss some time, but the injury isn’t considered season-ending, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said at his Thursday press conference.
McDaniel also indicated Wright could return sometime in September. Wright was injured during the team’s joint practice with the Jaguars and hasn’t practiced since.
The Dolphins knew Wright was likely going to miss some time before this week’s roster cuts, so they’re adding a few running backs to the practice squad. The team is re-signing Jeff Wilson Jr., who was cut by the 49ers, to the practice squad.
Of course, Wilson spent last season with the Dolphins and overlapped with McDaniel in San Francisco — he knows the scheme and runs hard, something Miami could use more of after Alexander Mattison’s season-ending neck injury.
However, Wilson struggled in 2024, only recording 57 rushing yards on 16 attempts. He probably should’ve been given more chances, but he’s battled injuries throughout his career, too.
It should also be noted that starting running back De’Von Achane missed time during training camp with a calf injury.
That’s likely one reason the team is adding another former 49ers running back to the practice squad. McDaniel broke the news that the team is signing Jamycal Hasty, who San Francisco selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Baylor.
“He stood out in kind of a similar fashion to the traits of our rookie class here this year, where it was like this is a professional-wise beyond his years that will continue to grow and get better at everything we ask,” McDaniel said about Hasty. “He's had plays from under center. I think his first time he got an explosive run was in 21 against Philly. And then I watched him put together some of his best routes and be a pass game threat down the stretch of a couple of important seasons. So, I have a ton of familiarity with him as well.”
Hasty has bounced around a bit through the years, spending last season with the New England Patriots. He’s appeared in 56 games, recording 479 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 121 attempts. He’s also added 60 catches for 375 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
How RB Room Will Shake Out
Wright’s injury opens the door for rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon II to grab the RB2 spot and never let it go.
The Oklahoma State product had an impressive preseason, which included hard runs, plays in the passing game, and good blitz pickups. Gordon also projects as an excellent complement to Achane, as someone who can run with more power behind his pads.
As for Wilson and Hasty, the former seems more likely to get called up to the active roster on game day. Wilson knows the scheme and can help the Dolphins in short-yardage situations if they don’t want to use Gordon there.
For his career, Wilson has converted 19 of 31 rushing attempts on third or fourth down with 3 or fewer yards to go. That’s roughly a 62% conversion rate on those opportunities.
The Dolphins essentially refused to use him in that role last year, but they appear to be aware that they must approach those situations differently this season.
Hasty is likely just a hedge against another injury and won’t get called up unless someone else misses time. He does provide some value as a pass catcher, though.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage