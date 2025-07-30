Could Fant Signing Happen Soon?
The Miami Dolphins could use some help at tight end, so it was no surprise that they hosted free agent Noah Fant on a visit Monday.
It seems like the visit went well, and the team remains interested in possibly signing Fant, coach Mike McDaniel said at his press conference on Wednesday.
“Noah Fant is somebody, you know, that I think we had a little mutual interest,” McDaniel said. “We brought him on a visit and allowed him to measure up what he’s got going on, and seeing if it’s a fit for our team.”
Many viewed the Dolphins’ interest in Fant as a possible hedge against Darren Waller, who is still on the physically unable to perform list. The Dolphins traded for Waller after he spent the entire 2024 season retired, so it’s not surprising he needs a ramp-up period.
However, Waller also has an extensive injury history that goes beyond whether he’s back in football shape yet. Still, McDaniel insists the team is happy with Waller.
“[Fant’s visit] wasn’t directly related to Darren,” McDaniel said. “It was a chance for a football player who we feel is a pretty good fit for us. We’ll see in the next couple of days if we go in that direction or not.”
McDaniel did not give a specific timeframe for when Waller would take the field.
This is probably a scenario where both things are true. The Dolphins are likely interested in Fant independent of Waller’s condition, but also understand that having depth in the tight end room could be important.
The Seattle Seahawks released Fant on July 20, and he has taken two visits, in addition to his visit in South Florida. He previously spoke with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.
He had 48 catches for 500 yards and one touchdown last season, and the Dolphins are trying to replace Jonnu Smith, who was traded to Pittsburgh this offseason after breaking the franchise record for catches and yards by a tight end.
Fant is an uber-athletic tight end with good speed and ability with the ball in his hands. He’s actually much closer to Smith than anyone the Dolphins have on the roster, so his fit in the offense is pretty easy to see.
Currently, Miami’s tight end depth chart consists of two blockers (Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown) and three primary pass catchers, with several question marks.
We have already covered Waller’s question marks, but Tanner Conner and Jalin Conyers are not proven players either. McDaniel also mentioned that Conyers has missed some of training camp with an injury when he was asked why the team had Fant in for a visit.
Miami’s entire tight end depth chart combined for 23 catches and 181 yards in 2024, so it’s hard to think that Fant wouldn’t immediately be the most reliable pass catcher in the tight end room.
