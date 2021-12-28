Dolphins 2021 Week 16 Snap Count Observations

Breaking down who played how much for the Miami Dolphins against the New Orleans Saints and what it means in the big picture

Back at full strength at the running back position (or pretty close to it), the Miami Dolphins spread out the work load pretty evenly at that position during their 20-3 victory against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night.

After being signed to the active roster a week earlier, Duke Johnson led the way at the position in terms of snaps with 23, but Myles Gaskin and Phillip Lindsay were pretty close behind with 20 and 19 snaps, respectively.

It's interesting to note that Salvon Ahmed was among the three inactive players against the Saints and that the Dolphins decided against activating fellow running back Malcolm Brown off IR after a second week of practice.

The return of tight end Adam Shaheen from his knee injury didn't mean a return to the inactive list for rookie third-round pick Hunter Long because veteran Cethan Carter is on the COVID-19 list, but it did mean a significant reduction of offensive snaps.

After playing 24, 10 and 23 snaps in the victories against the Panthers, Giants and Jets in Shaheen's absence, Long was limited to four snaps on offense (and none on special teams) against the Saints.

Finally, when it comes to the offense, we'll take a quick look at wide receiver where Mack Hollins again made a big play (his 40-yard catch) but again got very little playing time.

Hollins played 11 offensive snaps, which ranked fourth among Dolphins wide receivers behind Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker and Isiah Ford.

It's also interesting to note that the other wide receiver who got snaps was return specialist Tommylee Lewis, who played three snaps on offense before leaving with a hip injury. In the meantime, Preston Williams was active but did not play against the Saints, a further indication of how far he's fallen on the depth chart.

DEFENSIVE THOUGHTS

What stood out on defense was the playing time for defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who just continues to make play after play for the Dolphins.

Sieler played 38 defensive snaps, which was his highest total since Week 4 against the Colts. But he played 73 percent of the defensive snaps, which easily topped his previous season high of 55 percent in that Colts game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jevon Holland played every snap on defense in his return after missing the Jets game while on the COVID-19 list, except for the final two plays of the game. He was one of four defensive players who played 50 of the 52 snaps, along with Jerome Baker, Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.

Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe had a pretty even number of snaps at strong safety or in nickel or dime situations, with 38 snaps for Jones and 26 for Rowe.

Last thing on defense, it was a pretty light night for first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who played only 26 snaps. That was his lowest total since the 30-28 loss against Atlanta on Oct. 24 when he played only 15 snaps.

SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY

Linebacker Vince Biegel again led the way in special teams snaps with 21, followed by Clayton Fejedelem with 20 and Noah Igbinoghene with 19.

But because the outcome was decided, five defensive players got their first non-special teams snaps on the last two plays of the game — Biegel, Igbinoghene, Sam Eguavoen, Sheldrick Redwine and Calvin Munson.

As a result, the only players whose only playing time came on special teams were Fejedelem and running back Jordan Scarlett. For Scarlett, that exactly what we had suggested after the Dolphins elevated him from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The three players who were active but did not play were Williams, along with offensive linemen Roderick Johnson and Cameron Tom, who both were COVID-19 replacements from the practice squad.