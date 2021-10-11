Dolphins 2021 Week 5 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

More changes in the workload for the Miami Dolphins secondary and interesting developments at tight end and wide receiver

When it comes to the Miami Dolphins snap counts, we always have to start with the continuing curious case of Noah Igbioghene.

The 2020 first-round pick didn't play any snaps in the 45-17 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium because he was inactive for the fourth time in five games this season.

We don't need to say how troubling a development this is, and even in the one game he did play he only got snaps on special teams.

It's pretty obvious by now that the Dolphins coaches just don't feel he's ready to contribute on defense, and while we understand he was drafted as a developmental prospect, it's still frustrating to see him not contributing in the least.

Among those who did play, we saw the continuing yo-yo'ing of playing time in the secondary. Rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland played all but two defensive snaps against Tampa Bay (97 percent) after playing only 19 snaps against the Colts in Week 4.

After being elevated from the practice squad, veteran Jabaal Sheard played 13 snaps, which was more than linebacker Brennan Scarlett and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Scarlett played only 10 snaps against the Bucs, his lowest count of the season. Coleman played only 12 snaps after averaging 37 snaps the previous three games.

Rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips played a season-high 57 snaps and recorded his first full career sack.

Byron Jones and Xavien Howard each played 62 of the 74 snaps, but that was because they were off the field after Blaine Gabbert replaced Tom Brady at quarterback on Tampa Bay's final drive.

On offense, the Dolphins gave Myles Gaskin the heaviest workload at running back — as they should every week because he's best running back on the roster.

With their shortage of wide receivers, made worse when DeVante Parker ended up being inactive because of a hamstring injury, the Dolphins made extensive use of their tight ends, with Mike Gesicki getting 42 snaps, Durham Smythe getting 36 and Adam Shaheen getting 21.

At wide receiver, it was pretty much Jaylen Waddle and Preston Williams and little else.

Waddle played 43 and Williams played 40, his highest total since Nov. 1 of last year, which was one week before his season ended with a foot injury against Arizona.

Behind those two were Mack Hollins with 14 snaps, Albert Wilson with 12 and Isaiah Ford with three.