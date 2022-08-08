Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins will face the Packers in Week 16 on Christmas Day at Hard Rock Stadium.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

2021 Record: 13-4, first in NFC North (lost vs. San Francisco in NFC divisional playoff round)

Last Dolphins-Packers Meeting: 2018 Week 10 at Green Bay - Packers 31, Dolphins 12

Early opportunities really compounded for the Dolphins, as did Jason Sanders field goals. Packers cornerback Tramon Williams fumbled a punt return, Cam Wake and Robert Quinn double-whammied Aaron Rodgers on a fourth-and-2, and the Dolphins even blocked a punt to open the second half. All three turnovers set up Sanders field goals. If the Dolphins could have managed just a couple of touchdowns on those drives, that might have been able to overcome some of their own sloppy play. Brock Osweiler, who was started his fifth game for the injured Ryan Tannehill, contributed two turnovers, including an opening-drive fumble off a bad snap in the red zone. He also threw a third-quarter interception that would serve as the end of Miami’s good fortune. The Packers ultimately became too tough of a match for the field-goal-happy Dolphins. Aaron Jones led the way on offense, rushing for a career-high 145-yards and two touchdowns, while Rodgers twice found Davante Adams for scores.

PACKERS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

The Packers had a rocky 2021 offseason following their narrow NFC Championship loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 2020 league MVP Aaron Rodgers sparked headlines with a reported trade request on the opening day of the 2021 NFL. Rodgers ultimately found resolution after multiple meetings with the Packers front office, and despite the offseason controversy, Green Bay never missed a beat. The Packers went on to win their third straight division title, and Rodgers was awarded MVP for the fourth time in his career. Green Bay entered the NFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed, giving them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout. They’d end up beginning the post-season with a divisional round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, who upset the Cowboys in Dallas the week before. Despite the advantage of freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field, the Packers were served a 13-10 loss, and another disappointing playoff exit.

KEY PACKERS VETERAN ADDITIONS

DT Jarran Reed, WR Sammy Watkins

With little cap flexibility, and having signed Rodgers to a new contract extension, Green Bay was relatively limited with what it could do in free agency. Jarran Reed will serve as a rotational piece on the Packers defensive line. He enters his seventh NFL season after spending last year with the Chiefs and his first five in Seattle. Reed has 24.5 career sacks. The oft-injured Sammy Watkins joins the Packers after posting 394 yards and one touchdown in his lone season in Baltimore. Watkins, a former fourth overall pick of the Buffalo Bills, started his career with 2,029 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first two season, but has since bounced around the NFL, spending time with the Rams, Chiefs and Ravens.

KEY PACKERS DEPARTURES

WR Davante Adams, EDGE Za’Darius Smith, G Billy Turner, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, G Lucas Patrick

Green Bay shocked the NFL when it decided to trade superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, shortly after agreeing to a long-term deal with Rodgers. Adams leaves Green Bay with a major void at receiver and without a clear No. 1 target for Rodgers in the passing game. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the only returning wideouts with more than 10 receptions last season, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling also departing this offseason signing a free agent deal with the Chiefs. Za’Darius Smith missed most of last season, after posting 12.5 sacks in 2020. Billy Turner, a third-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2014 draft, was a valuable player for Green Bay the past three seasons, starting 33 games at guard and tackle.

NOTABLE PACKERS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

LB Quay Walker, DL Devonte Wyatt, WR Christian Watson, G Sean Rhyan, WR Romeo Doubs, OL Zach Tom, EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

The Packers had two first-round picks, thanks in part to the Adams trade. They chose to add to two players off the elite Georgia Bulldogs defense. Quay Walker is a big, fast, athletic off-the-ball linebacker who will pair nicely with 2021 All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell. Wyatt has a high motor,with high athletic ability for a 300-pound defensive lineman. WR Christian Watson is a bit of an enigma for his position. He stands 6-5 but has deep-threat speed and elite athleticism. He does come from a small school (North Dakota State), but certainly catching passes from Rodgers can aid his development early on.

EARLY PACKERS PROGNOSIS

It’s very hard to predict what the Green Bay offense will look like without Davante Adams, but the Packers still boast the back-to-back league MVP at quarterback and have a potent rushing attack with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The Packers also project to have one of the NFL’s best defensive units, with no real clear holes. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander and breakout 2021 rookie Eric Stokes, along with safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, make up one of the best secondary’s in the league. Rashan Gary and a healthy Preston Smith should give the Packers plenty of pass-rush capabilities. There’s little reason to think the Packers won’t find themselves in position to keep their division crown for a fourth year in a row.