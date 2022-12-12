Dolphins 2022 Week 14 Snap Count Observations

What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 23-17 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

-- As a reminder, the inactives were RB Myles Gaskin, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long and WR River Cracraft. Bridgewater (knee) and Cracraft (calf) both were on the final injury report before the game.

-- The only players who were active but did not seen any action were QB Skylar Thompson and T Eric Fisher, who was active despite having signed with the Dolphins just days earlier.

-- Five position players saw their only action on special teams: DB Justin Bethel, LB Channing Tindall, TE Tanner Conner, T Greg Little and OL Michael Deiter. Deiter remains the only position player on the roster who has yet to play a non-special teams snap this season.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- As was the case against the 49ers the previous weeks, the Dolphins offense was badly outsnapped in this game, finishing with only 51 to the Chargers' 80.

-- Injuries to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. clearly had an impact on the snap counts, obviously starting with theirs. Dealing with an ankle injury that apparently occurred late in the first half, Hill ended up playing a season-low 34 snaps. His previous low was 37 in the Week 3 win against Buffalo. As for Wilson, he was forced out of the game with a hip injury after playing only eight snaps.

-- With Hill in and out of the game, Cedrick Wilson Jr. played 20 snaps, only the third time he had reached 20 offensive snaps since Week 2. Freddie Swain also got seven snaps on offense after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday in light of Cracraft's injury.

-- At running back, Raheem Mostert ended up playing 37 snaps with Wilson's injury, which represented his highest snap count on offense since the Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions. Salvon Ahmed also got five snaps, the third time this season (and first since the Week 10 game against Cleveland) he's gotten snaps on offense.

-- At tight end, it again was Durham Smythe who got the most offensive snaps, this despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. Smythe played 30 snaps to Mike Gesicki's 20.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- Safety Jevon Holland was the only player on the field for all 80 defensive snaps, with starting cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Xavien Howard each playing all but one snap.

-- Eric Rowe again started at safety but he was limited to 51 snaps because of a second-half hamstring injury. Rookie Verone McKinley III got 16 snaps at safety.

-- Backup cornerback Keion Crossen was busy on this night with a season-high 44 defensive snaps, eight more than his previous high.

-- Among the edge defenders, it again was Jaelan Phillips who got the most work with 59 snaps, which certainly was reflected by his production.

-- After getting more snaps than veteran Melvin Ingram against San Francisco, Andrew Van Ginkel was minimally used against the Chargers on defense with only 16 snaps — along with 20 on special teams.

-- Jerome Baker was the busiest linebacker with 76, his highest total since the Week 3 game against Buffalo when he had 83.

-- Among the defensive linemen, it again was Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins who dominated the snap count with 67 and 66, respectively, almost twice as many as the next D-lineman — Raekwon Davis with 36.

-- As always, we close with the special teams, where Bethel and Elijah Campbell tied for the highest snap count with 26, followed by 22 for Fejedelem. The highest special teams snap count for an offensive player went to Smythe with 16, followed by fullback Alec Ingold with 13 to go along with his 20 snaps on offense.

