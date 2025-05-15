Miami Dolphins 2025 Preseason Opponents Released
Although the regular season schedule release is getting all of the hype, we also learned Wednesday who the Miami Dolphins will be playing in the 2025 preseason.
Specific dates for the games haven’t been released, but the Dolphins will travel to play the Chicago Bears the weekend of Aug. 7-10 and then travel to Detroit to play the Lions the weekend of Aug. 14-18. Finally, the Dolphins will end their preseason schedule with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the weekend of Aug. 21-24.
Based on the past with head coach Mike McDaniel, look for the Dolphins to conduct joint practices with one or more of the preseason opponents. Teams are limited to four overall joint practices and the Dolphins worked with all three teams on their preseason schedule last year.
The Dolphins are 4-10-1 all-time against the Bears in the preseason, with the teams' last meeting in 2021 — the Dolphins lost that game 20-13. This will be the first NFL action for new Bears coach Ben Johnson, who they hired after a successful tenure as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Johnson also spent seven seasons on the Dolphins staff from 2012 to 2018.
Speaking of the Lions, the Dolphins will face another former coach in Week 2 of the preseason. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on the Dolphins staff from 2010 through 2015, including a stint as the interim head coach in 2015.
Miami is 6-1 all-time against the Lions in the preseason, but the teams haven’t met since 1999.
Lastly, the Dolphins will play the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 6-5 all-time in the preseason against the Jaguars. The teams played in the preseason finale before the 2023 season, with the Dolphins dropping that game 31-18. However, the Dolphins did beat the Jaguars in the 2024 season opener.
Like the Bears, the Jaguars are coming into the 2025 season with a new coach. The team hired Liam Cohn after his successful tenure as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. It could also be an opportunity for the Dolphins fans to get a look at two-way phenom Travis Hunter.
Although he likely won’t play because front-line players typically sit out the preseason finale, there’s a small chance Hunter sees the field after the Jaguars traded up to second overall to select the Colorado star.
