Miami Dolphins 2025 Regular Season Officially Revealed
The Miami Dolphins’ regular-season schedule is official. The team announced the schedule on Wednesday night, marking a big step toward the beginning of the 2025 season.
The Dolphins will play their first game of the 2025 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. The Dolphins have won their last four opening games, including last year’s win against another AFC South opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This will be the second season in a row the Dolphins will travel to face the Colts. Miami played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 7 last season, a game which the Dolphins lost 16-10.
Miami’s first prime time game of the season will be Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. It marks the second consecutive season the Dolphins and Bills played on Thursday, both times early in the season.
They’ll play on Thursday Night Football a second time against the Ravens in Week 9. Miami will play on Monday Night Football twice, first in Week 4 against the Jets and then in Week 15 against the Steelers. The Dolphins’ only Sunday Night Football game is slated for Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
One quirk of Miami’s schedule is that it’ll play consecutive prime-time games in Weeks 3 and 4, as well as Weeks 15 and 16.
The Dolphins’ schedule includes six teams that made the postseason in 2024: Buffalo, Los Angeles (Chargers), Washington, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. Interestingly, Miami will only play two of those teams before Week 8.
Another intriguing storyline is that Tua Tagovailoa could — injury history for all involved aside — face both of the other quarterbacks selected in the top six of the 2020 NFL draft.
As mentioned above, the Bengals and Dolphins will meet in prime time in Week 16. Before that, the Chargers will travel to Miami in Week 6, re-igniting Tagovailoa’s rivalry with Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa is 2-1 in his career against the Chargers and 1-1 against the Bengals.
Before the entire schedule was leaked, the team’s Week 11 game in Madrid, Spain, against Washington was confirmed Tuesday.
The Dolphins' 2025 Schedule
Sept. 7, Miami at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Sept. 14, New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18, Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)
Sept. 29, New York Jets at Miami, 7:15 p.m. (MNF)
Oct. 5, Miami at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.
Oct. 19, Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 26, Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30, Baltimore at Miami, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)
Nov. 9, Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Nov 16, Washington at Miami, 9:30 a.m. (Madrid, Spain)
Nov. 23: Bye
Nov. 30, New Orleans at Miami, 1 p.m.
Dec. 7, Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
Dec. 15, Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (MNF)
Dec. 21, Cincinnati at Miami, 8:15 p.m. (SNF)
Dec. 28, Tampa Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jan. 3 or Jan. 4, Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage: