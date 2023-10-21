Jeff Wilson, and his 4.5 yards per carry average during his six-year career, finally joins the Dolphins' backfield after beginning season on injured reserve

Jeff Wilson would walk past media members in the locker room and announce "Coming Soon," referring to his return to the Miami Dolphins backfield.

Turns out soon will be Sunday in the Dolphins' primetime game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins removed the veteran tailback from injured reserve, where he's been shelved six weeks because of a rib cage and finger injury, on Saturday at the conclusion of his second week of practice with the team.

The Dolphins also elevated tight end Tanner Connor up from the practice squad, making this his second of three possible elevations up from Miami's 16-player developmental unit.

A spot on the 53-man roster was available because rookie tailback Chris Brooks was placed on injured reserve Friday because of the ankle injury he suffered last week.

What will Wilson's role be?

Wilson, who entered training camp as the No. 2 back behind Raheem Mostert, will likely resume the role he had last season, handling the between tackles, inside zone, short yardage work in Miami's offense, which features the best rushing attack in the NFL after six games.

Last season Wilson gained 392 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns on 84 carries with Miami last season after he was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

He's gained 2,125 rushing yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the 474 carries he's had over the past five seasons, and has caught 57 passes for 481 yards and five touchdowns.

Brooks, who has gained 94 rushing yards on 15 carries this season, becomes the third tailback on injured reserve, joining Wilson and rookie sensation DeVon Achane, who completes his second week on injured reserve Sunday and must miss two more games before he's eligible to return from the knee injury he suffered in Miami's 31-16 win over the New York Giants.

Dolphins running out of return from IR spots

Brooks will be eligible to return from injured reserve the week of Miami's Nov. 24 game against the New York Jets, but if he's designated as one of Miami's eight players to return from injured reserve, he'll be given three weeks to practice before Miami must find a spot on the 53-man roster for him.

The Dolphins already have used its return from IR spots on offensive lineman Robert Jones, Wilson, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and the intent is to use it one on Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and Achane when they've each missed four games, which is the league mandate. That leaves three more spots for injured players to return to the team. Brooks, and receivers River Cracraft (shoulder) and Erik Ezukanma (neck) are players who it could possible be used on.

Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham, who began practicing three weeks ago, does not need a designated to return spot because he's on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which is different than injured reserve. However, Needham must be added to the 53-man roster by next Wednesday or remain on PUP.

Coincidentally, or not, Needham, who is a year removed from an Achilles injury he suffered last season, was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, which hints that Xavien Howard, whose participation in practice has been limited this week because of groin injury, expects to play.

Needham, Howard, fullback Alec Ingold and center Connor Williams were all listed as questionable during Friday's final injury report. The fact that Needham was the only player downgrades likely means Williams will be a game-time decision.

Liam Eichenberg has started two previous games at center as Williams' replacement, and he'll likely fill that role against the Eagles forceful defensive line if Williams can't play.