Dolphins Adding Veteran QB Glennon

The Miami Dolphins could be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for their Week 18 game against the New York Jets

As an ominous sign regarding the availability of their top two quarterbacks for their season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are adding veteran Mike Glennon to their practice squad.

The Dolphins announced the signing of Glennon late Wednesday, and his addition gives Miami its first QB on the practice squad and four overall on their roster.

But Glennon's arrival would seem to suggest that starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater won't be available for the game against the Jets, which the Dolphins must win to make the playoffs combined with a New England Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he wasn't counting on having Tagovailoa available as he continues to recover from the concussion he sustained in the Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers.

McDaniel said Bridgewater was a question mark after sustaining a dislocated finger against the Patriots.

The addition of Glennon will give the Dolphins a veteran for the Jets game to go along with rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson, who has made six appearances this season with one start.

That one start came in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings when Thompson passed for 89 yards in a little more than a quarter before leaving the game with a thumb injury.

Thompson went 12-for-21 for 104 yards with one touchdown and one interception after replacing Bridgewater in the third quarter of the 23-21 loss at New England on Sunday.

GLENNON'S RESUME

Glennon has not played this season, but is a veteran of eight season with 40 career games and 31 starts.

He made four starts with the New York Giants in 2021, the first of which came against the Dolphins in December when he completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Miami's 20-9 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Glennon finished last season with four touchdowns and 10 picks and a passer rating of 49.7.

