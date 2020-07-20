The Miami Dolphins are now down to one draft pick left to sign after they agreed to contract terms with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, according to multiple reports.

The signing of Igbinoghene leaves only second-round pick Robert Hunt, the offensive lineman from Louisiana-Lafayette, as an unsigned draft pick.

Dolphins rookies are scheduled to report later this week, though the first four days will consist two COVID-19 tests sandwiched around two days away from the team's training facility, per protocols agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Monday.

Igbinoghene was the third of the Dolphins' three first-round picks and was selected with the 30th overall selection after Miami traded down from 26th, picking up a fourth-round pick from the Green Bay Packers for their troubles.

Igbinoghene was one of the major acquisitions in the secondary this offseason, along with the free agent signing of former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl selection Byron Jones. Igbinoghene figures to compete for the starting nickel corner position.

The Dolphins began signing their draft picks May 6 when they came to terms with fourth-round selection Solomon Kindley, the guard from Georgia.

He was followed by fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge on May 7; Tua Tagovailoa, Raekwon Davis, Curtis Weaver and Blake Ferguson on May 12; Brandon Jones on May 13; Malcolm Perry on June 3; and the other first-round pick, Austin Jackson, on June 11.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.