Dolphins Pick Up a Fullback

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's offense has featured a fullback in the past, and the team has landed a veteran at the position in free agency

The instant Mike McDaniel became head coach of the Miami Dolphins, it became clear the fullback would make a return to the team.

And the Dolphins got themselves a good one Wednesday when they came to terms on a two-year deal with former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold. The deal, confirmed by a league source, is believed to be worth $7.5 million.

Ingold played every game for the Raiders his first two seasons in the NFL before sustaining a torn ACL midway through the 2021 season, though he's expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

He became an unrestricted free agent when the Raiders declined to extend a qualifying offer, a move that came as a surprise to many.

Ingold has 28 career receptions and 15 career rushing attempts, but his forte clearly is as a blocker, and he figures to play a prominent role in McDaniel's offense, which featured perennial Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk in San Francisco.

The Dolphins did not have a true fullback on the roster last season after releasing 2019 seventh-round pick Chandler Cox before the 2020 finale at Buffalo. Sure, Christian Wilkins lined up in the backfield at times and even caught a touchdown pass against the Jets, but he's obviously a defensive tackle.

Now the Dolphins have two tackles, though Lovett needs to be considered a long shot to make the 53-man roster given the history of player signed to "reserve/future" contracts and the fact he didn't play in the NFL last season.

Ingold was one of the four name fullbacks available on the market this offseason, along with Baltimore's Patrick Ricard, Cleveland's Andy Janovich and New England's Jakob Johnson, and it figured all along that the Dolphins would land one of the four.

That became a reality Wednesday when the Dolphins agreed to terms with a sixth unrestricted free agent from another team — five on offense and one on special teams. That list includes QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Chase Edmonds, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., G Connor Williams and ST Keion Crossen.

In addition to his work at fullback, Ingold also was a major contributor on special teams for the Raiders, where he served as a captain.

We got this scouting report from Publisher Hondo Carpenter of SI Fan Nation sister Raider Maven: "The Las Vegas Raiders loss is the Miami Dolphins' gain. The addition of FB Alec Ingold to the Fish gives Miami the man that many consider the best fullback in the NFL. Ingold is an impressive both run and pass blocker. In addition, his sure hands make him a threat in passing situations. The Raiders captain is a stalwart in the community sharing his story of going from adoption as a child to the NFL. Ingold will instantly bring leadership to the locker room and a standard of excellence to the practice fields and games. He will also become an active member of the South Florida community."

Former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake, who played with Ingold last season, offered his endorsement once Ingold became an unrestricted free agent.