Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Right Tackle Sleeper, Tua vs. Tannehill, Waddle vs. Hill, and More

Part 1 of this week's SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo964521182):

Alain, Is one off-season enough time to install Mike McDaniel’s new offense and expect players to run it effectively?

Hey Ricardo, let’s not make any scheme sound like it’s rocket science or like a college program you need four years to master. This is football and there’s overlap in practically every system anyone runs. So if you’re dealing with guys who have never played football, yeah, maybe that would be a concern. This is the NFL, so, no, this is not even a factor.

From Isaias Boffill (@BoffillIsaias):

Hello Alain my question is with RT being open for business, and having Austin ,Liam also Robert Jones who played hard towards the end of the year, do you have a sleeper pick to win that spot on the line?

Hey Isaias, you didn’t even mention Robert Hunt, who the Dolphins certainly could move back to right tackle, as another possibility. Here’s my sleeper pick: Greg Little. While his background is as a left tackle, let’s not forget he’s a former second-round pick and he’s got athletic ability, so maybe he gets a long look and ends up with the job after not being active for one game last year after the trade from Carolina.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, it seems to me both Tua and Tannehill are both in a prove-it year. After an up close and personal look at these QB’s, if you were starting a franchise and these two men were the only QBs to choose from, which QB would you choose to start your franchise?

Hey Dana, it’s a very interesting question, and one with an easy answer because of factors beyond production. The answer is Tua because he’s much younger and also because we still don’t know for sure yet what his NFL ceiling will be, whereas we have a pretty good idea of what kind of quarterback Tannehill is. Since you were asking for a QB to start a franchise, that’s the answer. If you were asking about a QB strictly for this year, the answer might be different (though I think maybe it's a toss-up).

From Dion Gardiner (@dantegardiniore):

My fear for the offense is the D packs the box daring Tua to throw over the top and leaving little room for short passes with YAC. How do you see things playing out?

Hey Dion, that would like the logical way to defend the Dolphins at this time, and this is where Tua will have to throw over the top from time to time to make the defense respect the deep pass. It also would suggest it won’t even be the worst thing in the world to throw a deep pick if it does accomplish that goal of loosening the defense.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, do you think that Waddle will surprise and end up with more catches than Hill in 2022?

Hey Jorge, here’s the thing: Would it really be that much of a surprise if Waddle ended up with more catches than Hill? Waddle did, after all, catches 104 passes as a rookie, which was only seven fewer than Hill caught playing in a much more dynamic offense. So, no, it would not surprise me at all if Waddle ended up with more catches. I’d make Hill maybe a slight favorite right now to have more catches, but only “slight.”

From Bob Brewer (@BobBrew44364204):

Alain, thank you for everything you bring to us Dolfans. I really appreciate it. I’ve been watching RB scouting reports for the upcoming Draft. I also looked up Gerrid Doaks film. He’s as good as most in this upcoming draft. Could we be sitting on a diamond in the rough ?

Hey Bob, first off, thanks much for the kind words. They’re very much appreciated. When it comes to Doaks, I’m not too sure yet about him being a great fit in the offense, which involves a lot of side-to-side running before quick cuts and quick decisions. I also was very disappointed in Doaks’ receiving skills last summer. So I’m reserving judgment on making a final call on him, but let’s just say he’s got a lot to prove this spring and summer.

From Scott F Kenward (@ScottFKenward):

What's the plan for Durval Neto? Is there a chance he ever sees the field, or is he the Phantom of the Practice Squad?

Hey Scott, I’m sorry to report that Durval no longer is with the Dolphins. After his practice squad contract ran out in January, the Dolphins declined to sign him to a futures contract and he’s now looking for a new team. It did seem as though there was some potential there from what we saw last summer, but the Dolphins clearly felt he wasn’t ready and he just might not have the kind of mobility that Mike McDaniel requires from the offensive linemen.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

After the Titans game, Tua said he will prioritize this offseason to playing in cold weather. Do you know if he did anything this offseason to "being able to simulate the cold-weather scenario and trying to throw a ball while it's wet at the same time in cold weather”?

Hey Dennis, you might already have seen this, but Tua was asked that very question during his press conference Wednesday and he said he went up to Maryland to see his brother and wound up throwing passes in the snow. Tua said he didn’t have any issues and that the biggest problem is throwing when it’s cold and windy.