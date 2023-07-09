Was moving on from Teddy Bridgewater a wise idea for Miami? Do the Dolphins have a safety or linebacker who can cover opposing tight ends? We answer these questions and more

Take 2 of my attempts to fill in for Alain Poupart answering questions on the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag.

From Frank Bonner (@BigFrankieB

Is this year’s QB room stronger than last year’s? Do you view Mike White as an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater, and did Skylar Thompson’s forced starts last year benefit him?

I haven’t hidden the fact I believe the Dolphins downgraded at quarterback moving on from Bridgewater, replacing him with White. Even though Bridgewater couldn’t stay healthy for Miami last season, he possesses a veteran savvy this team could benefit from. He owns a 33-32 record as an NFL starter, and a quarterback who can deliver wins are hard to come by.

Bridgewater’s still unemployed, so the Dolphins can easily sign him if placed in a quarterback pickle. I’ve heard rumblings he was going to sign in Denver, reuniting with Sean Payton, but that never happened. Until he’s signed I’ll continue to view Bridgewater as an option.

As for White and Thompson, I’m curious to see how that position battle plays out because the joint practices, and exhibition season will likely indicate who is the clear cut No. 2. As for Thompson, playing last season should benefit him. It should show him how much work he needs to do to speed up his processing speed.

From Al (@coach_soos)

If Tua is knocked out for the season week 1 how soon do we sign a recently retired 44 year old?

With Tom Brady becoming a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason that break-in-case of emergency option is gone. He’d have to relinquish his ownership stake to play for Miami, and that’s not happening.

Plus, doesn’t Brady have a TV job that’s going to pay him $375 million over 10 years. While isn’t starting that job till 2024, I can’t imagine signing him would be cheap.

From Wayne’s Thoughts (@WaynesHotTakes)

Do we have anybody that can cover a pass catching tight end? TE’s have crushed us the last few years.

Well, the Dolphins don’t have Eric Rowe anymore since he signed with the Carolina Panthers, but they’ve got a couple options when it comes to who will be his replacement as a tight end coverage specialist. I personally feel that would be an excellent role for Trill Williams, who is coming back from an ACL injury that cost him all of the 2022 season. Williams has the size of a safety, and there’s talk he’s making the transition from cornerback to safety. I’m actually excited to see him during training camp.

Then there’s DeShon Elliott, who has started 35 NFL games for the Ravens and the Lions the past four years. We didn’t get to see him much during training camp, but if you started for the Ravens you’ll likely pass my sniff test. But then again, the Ravens did move on from Elliott.

And in a break in case of an emergency situation, say Miami needs someone to contain Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, the Dolphins can always use Jalen Ramsey in that rover role. He actually played it some during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

While Mike McDaniel turned his nose up at the thought of Ramsey playing safety, the NFL is a situation based game now. Is the situation presents itself, and it's a favorable matchup for Miami, watch the Dolphins do it.

From STLDolphan (@STLdolphan)

What is your 3 biggest concerns for this roster?

My concerns always start with injuries, because those expose roster depth issues. Is this roster deep enough to endure injuries to one starter in every unit? I think they are at every position but nose tackle, inside linebacker, tight end, and possibly safety.

Then I worry about the offensive line taking that next step, actually becoming reliable, if not respectable. What’s reassuring is the fact that the Dolphins have added five veteran offensive linemen - Isaiah Wynn, Dan Feeney, Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian and Kendall Lamm - this offseason who have started 184 NFL games.

That’s a massive upgrade from what Miami began last training camp with. But we’ll see how many of them are keepers and not just roster filler.

My third concern is about the running game, and if McDaniel actually ditching the pass-obsessed approach he had last season. I get it, the Dolphins have two of the fastest receivers in the NFL, and probably one of the best receiver trios in the NFL now that Robbie Chosen is on the roster. But I believe balanced teams are the most dangerous teams.

Therefore, the Dolphins need to be able to run when teams know they want to run. They couldn’t do that consistently last season.

From SaidWhatISaid (@addifinndaddy)

How much weight do the fans have on signing decisions? RE: Dalvin Cook - Does coaching/management care how much the Dolphins community seems to want him?

Steve Ross, or Boss Ross as I affectionately call him, is the biggest Dolphins fan you’ll ever meet (if you could meet him).

He thinks like you [the common fan] and acts like you. He just has billions, and writes the checks for the product. Trust me, Ross knows what you want, and he often wants it too.

Yes, that means Cook and all the other flashy free agents the Dolphins usually flirt with. The difference is, Ross doesn’t force the hand of his executives and coaches. He’ll listen and follow their lead. But if they say “we want to do this,” and it aligns with his fandom, watch how fast he writes the check.

I’m not sure how the Cook courtship will end, but I’m pretty certain the Pro Bowl tailback will end up in the AFC East. Miami's decision makers must decide if they want Cook playing for them, or if they would rather play against him twice a year?

I've already expressed my opinion that Miami should sign Cook to a multi-year deal that starts at $6 million a season, and features incentives.

From PhinsUpMass (@Paulbdotcom)

Due to not having a legit "run stopping" LB on the roster, how will Miami stop the run? Will they scheme for it? Is a bruising LB still in the cards?

Losing Elandon Roberts will likely benefit Miami’s pass coverage, but don’t kid yourself thinking he’ll be easily replaced when it comes to stuffing the run. The Dolphins finished the 2022 season ranked fourth against the run, and Roberts did a lot of heavy lifting for that high ranking.

David Long is supposedly an instinctive run stuffer, and an upgrade in the pass coverage department. I can’t verify that yet because the often-injured linebacker was rehabbing an injury during the offseason program. Therefore, I haven’t seen him take one snap of 11-on-11 drills, so I don’t know what to expect.

From ChristianCarrillo (@chriscce)

Why isn’t Mitchell Agude on your 53's man roster projection? He could find a place with Andrew Van Ginkel moving to inside linebacker.

Great question. As impressed as I was with Agude based on what we saw in unpadded practices this spring, I reserve judgment for contract driven positions - offensive and defensive line, linebacker and tailback - until pads come on, which is when I see how the players move with those pads, and how they handle the physicality of the game.

Some guys look like freakish athletes in shorts and shirts, and then stiffen up when pads come on. I’m not giving Agude the stamp of approval until I know if he stiffens up.

As for my 53-man projection, I usually don’t stress placing undrafted rookies on the practice squad until they flash in the exhibition season, showcasing themselves to the rest of the league.

Few teams are ever trying to poach what Miami has on the backend of their roster.

The Dolphins have rarely ever cut a player, or stashed a player on the practice squad who went on to become something sensational. The best player I can remember being poached from Miami during my time covering the team was Rob Ninkovich, and I can honestly say Miami didn’t miss out on much there.