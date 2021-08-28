Dolphins Notebook: Practice Report, Odds, Snaps, "The Intern," and More

The Miami Dolphins welcomed back a couple of players Friday when they moved their practice to regular season mode.

Offensive lineman Adam Pankey returned after missing several days, while wide receiver Preston Williams was back after being out Thursday.

Players not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media were wide receiver Albert Wilson, tight ends Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, linebackers Vince Biegel and Elandon Roberts, and safety Jevon Holland.

Roberts took snaps with the first-team defense each of the final two days of practice open to fans.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker again wore a red (no-contract) jersey.

SINNETT STORY

Quarterback Reid Sinnett figures to get extensive action in the preseason finale at Cincinnati on Sunday, something he's very obviously looking forward to, but the truth is every day in training camp has been a good one for the first-year player from the University of San Diego.

See, Sinnett is getting paid to practice and play these days after he had to pay to play at USD, a non-scholarship school.

“Yeah it’s amazing," Sinnett said. "I had a conversation yesterday. I still have student loans. I was paying to play football at the University of San Diego and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. But I was working at Lululemon while I was playing my senior year of football. I only had one class, so there were certain days of the week where I would get done with practice and go to work because I had to help pay for some of the stuff. I joked hopefully I can get a raise and pay off some of my student loans, but it’s amazing that I get paid to come out here every day and go to practice and get to sit in these meetings with some of these guys and I think it’s been a great measuring stick for what I got accomplished at USD, and again, there’s so much room for improvement in seeing all these guys every day. It’s a great chance for me to continue to grow and be a better player.”

LAIRD LIVING ON THE EDGE

Another player who figures to get extensive action against Cincinnati is running back Patrick Laird, who finds himself fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Like he did as a rookie free agent in 2019. Like he did in 2020. Like he might have to do for most, if not all, of his NFL career.

Just the way he likes it. Sort of.

“It’s just what I’ve been used to," Laird said. "I was a walk-on in college, kind of a very similar situation as an undrafted guy. I knew since I tried out for the NFL that I was probably going to have to fight for a spot every year and that’s the way I like it. It’s challenging but it’s one of the best job interviews you can be a part of. It’s a long job interview process; but I like it, I enjoy it and I’m still loving football. I’m just going to focus on playing the best football I can and hopefully help the Dolphins win this year.”

Laird also shared a funny story involving his nickname "The Intern," which helped make him a fan favorite since he first joined the Dolphins.

"Yeah, 'The Intern' comes up a little bit," Laird said. "I was actually checking out at Chipotle a couple weeks ago and the guy looks at me and goes, ‘Are you the intern?’ (laughter) Right then I was like I want to text Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) that I’m mad that he told the media about that. It’s a fun nickname and some people still call me that. I always have to explain the story to some of the new guys around the facility how I got that name.

“At first, I was confused because I was like, ‘I’m not an intern here,’ thinking he was talking about at Chipotle. Then I realized he was talking about, he’s like, ‘I’m a fan of the Dolphins,’ and then it kind of clicked. But yeah, I just introduced myself and said hello. I don’t even know if he knew my real name. He just knew me as the intern.”

For the record, Laird got the nickname after he joined some operations interns at the Dolphins facility who after proceeding to talk about themselves asking Laird what he did for the team.

ODDS AND ENDS

With the NFL regular season getting closer, we're seeing more and more betting propositions and this week brought several regarding projected stat leaders for the 2021 regular season.

And the Dolphins don't have any players among the favorites for any of the lines from BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag) — then again, we didn't see anything for interceptions, where Xavien Howard clearly would have to be among the favorites.

We'll start with passing touchdowns, where Tua Tagovailoa is tied for 18th-highest favorite with Derek Carr and rookie Trevor Lawrence at 40/1. Patrick Mahomes is the favorite at 15/4.

Surprisingly, Tua is tied for seventh-highest favorite for most interceptions at 14/1, and it might interest Dolphins fans to know one of the favorites (along with Sam Darnold) is none other than Ryan Fitpatrick at 8/1.

Tua, however, was given the same odds to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns as teammate Myles Gaskin, the only Dolphins players on the board. They're both listed at 100/1.

When it comes to receiving touchdowns, Will Fuller is the highest-favored Dolphins player, though he's way down the line at 50/1 (Davante Adams is the favorite at 7/1). Rookie Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki are next for the Dolphins at 80/1, while DeVante Parker was listed as 125/1. It also should be noted that the other two highly touted rookie wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith were given shorter odds than Waddle, at 40/1 and 66/1, respectively.

The last category was sacks, where Emmanuel Ogba was tied for 26th-highest favorite at 40/1.

SNAP JUDGMENTS

Interesting stat dug up by Broncos reporter Mike Klis, who tweeted the five teams whose starters played the highest percentage snaps in the first two preseason games and the five with the lowest percentage.

The team at the very top in terms of highest percentage of snaps played by the starters in the first two games? Yep, the Miami Dolphins, who came in at 29.2.

They're followed by Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Jacksonville and New England.

Perhaps that stat also played a part in Brian Flores deciding to rest most of the team's starters in the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.