Outside of Miami's courtship of Dalvin Cook, the Dolphins would benefit from adding a veteran offensive and defensive lineman, and a linebacker

The Miami Dolphins open training camp Tuesday, but General Manager Chris Grier has annually shopped for roster upgrades all throughout the summer.

Grier usually has been aggressive days before camp opens, attempting to fill voids in his team’s roster that are either caused by injuries, inexperience at thin positions, or lack of performance in practice.

That means don’t be surprised if the Dolphins add a couple of veterans in the coming days, or weeks.

Here’s a look at what’s available that potentially could address Miami’s needs.

Skill position filled with talented former starters

QB Carson Wentz: His MVP-caliber of 2017 is a distant memory. The last time we saw Wentz, he lost his starting spot in Indianapolis during the 2021 season, and he had an injury-shortened tenure as a starter in Washington last season. If he’s not retired, he’d be a solid break-in-case-of-emergency option if something serious happens to Tua Tagovailoa before October and Miami doesn't feel Mike White or Skylar Thompson can get the team to its desired destination.

RB Dalvin Cook: This South Florida native is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, a talent who has rushed for 1,100 or more yards four straight seasons. The 28-year-old has a standing offer from Miami, but he's being selective about his next team and might be looking for something that's better than a one-year deal.

RB Marlon Mack: Mack has had a rough time since suffering an Achilles injury in the 2020 season opener. This 23-game starter has become an NFL journeyman, bouncing around from team to team the past two seasons. If he hasn't retired, the 27-year-old likely is looking for a chance to re-establish himself.

RB Ezekiel Elliott: Elliott started 102 games in his seven seasons with the Cowboys, who released the 27-year-old this offseason to clear $10.9 million in cap space. It appears Elliott, who amassed 968 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season but rushed for a career-low 3.8 yards per carry (231 carries, 876 rushing yards) and caught just 17 passes for 92 yards, is shopping for an opportunity to prove he can still be a featured back.

RB Kareem Hunt: It’s been five seasons since Hunt was a 1,000-yard rusher. At this point, the 27-year-old is more of a third-down back. He’s coming off a season where he produced a career-low 3.8 yards per attempt for the Cleveland Browns, so it’s hard to envision him signing for anything for more than $2 million. But Hunt has scored 48 touchdowns in his six seasons, and that’s more than Raheem Mostert (19), Jeff Wilson (23) and Salvon Ahmed (4) combined.

TE Cameron Brate: Brate caught 272 passes and turned them into 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns in his nine seasons with the Buccaneers. This 31-year-old is proficient in all aspects of the position and has a Harvard education, so it should not take him a long time to pick up a new offense.

Few options with O-line free agents

G Dalton Risner: Risner developed well after being chosen in the second round four years ago, becoming a quality guard who thrives in pass protection. He’s started all but two games in his four-year career. The problem is he spends plenty of those snaps on the ground and is often banged up physically. In the right scheme, he could excel as a starter for a pass-happy team.

T Ja’Wuan James: James has played all of four games in the NFL since leaving Miami as a free agent after the 2018 season. He tore his Achilles for the second time in 16 months last September. His days as a starter might be behind him.

Front seven stocked with former stars

DT Akiem Hicks: Hicks, who has started 121 games in 11 seasons, produced 23 sacks in the three-year period he was with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He's a forceful defensive tackle who can take on two blockers effectively. But at 33, it's safe to wonder how much he has left in the tank. He might be the kind of free agent who signs with a team after training camp has concluded.

DE Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has recorded 43 sacks, forced 13 fumbles and recovered eight in his nine seasons as an NFL pass rusher. But his 28 tackles and two sacks last season hint that the 30-year-old is on the decline, especially when considering he was playing opposite Myles Garrett, who drew most of the attention in Cleveland.

ILB Kwon Alexander: Alexander has started 86 of the 95 games he’s played in his eight seasons. He has struggled to find a home since leaving Tampa Bay in 2018. He’s contributed, if not held starting roles, wherever he lands. But nobody wants to make more than a one-season commitment to the 29-year-old.

ILB Rashaan Evans: Evans, 27, oddly found a stagnant free agent market after producing a career-high 159 tackles for the Falcons last season. The problem is this former first-round pick struggled mightily in pass coverage and might be more suited to serve as a two-down player moving forward.

ILB Myles Jack: Jack failed to impress in Pittsburgh, despite contributing 104 tackles in the 15 games he played (13 starts). The Steelers released him to save $8 million, which they partly used to sign former Dolphins starter Elandon Roberts. Even though Jack has produced three straight seasons with 100-plus tackles, there’s some talk about him no longer being a three-down linebacker.

LB Jaylon Smith: Smith was a nice addition to the Giants in October, contributing 88 tackles and one sack in the 13 games he played. But his struggles in pass coverage hint that he might not be an every-down linebacker in today’s NFL.

LB Zach Cunningham: Cunningham was an impactful player prior to 2022, but he's coming off an injury-ravaged season, one where he contributed 24 tackles in the six games he played. He’s had issues with violating team rules in the past, so it’s possible that there’s some unknown baggage that has cooled his market.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: Muhammad’s talent always has teased that he could be productive in a starting role, but the former University of Miami standout had a disappointing season with the Bears, recording 29 tackles, one sack and forcing one fumble in the 16 games he played. The more simplistic the scheme, the better Muhammad plays.

DE Yannick Ngakoue: Ngakoue has been a consistent pass rusher, recording eight or more sacks every season he’s been in the league. He wasn't quite himself last year because he was dealing with an injury, which includes a throat injury that got him placed on injured reserve, but he still logged 29 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 15 games.

Slim pickings for secondary help

S Lamarcus Joyner: This former Florida State standout started 14 games for the Jets last season, contributing 57 tackles, three interceptions and fumble recovery. A hip injury he suffered late last season could be cooling off the interest in this 32-year-old.

S John Johnson: Johnson, who has started 80 of the 86 games he’s played the past six seasons, is coming off a disappointing season, one where he missed plenty of tackles. He logged 101 tackles this past season in Cleveland and allowed an opponent passer rating of 82.8 in coverage.

S Logan Ryan: Ryan is a versatile player who can play both safety and slot cornerback. He'll be on the decline soon at the age of 32, but his understanding of the game, and 121 starts in 10 seasons, could make him a valuable addition to any defense.