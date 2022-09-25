Breaking Down the Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting defensive tackle Raekwon Davis when they face the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but they will have cornerback Xavien Howard and tackle Terron Armstead in the lineup.

All three players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Armstead did not practice all week because of a toe injury he sustained in the season opener against New England, but he'll be in the starting lineup for the third time in three games.

As for Howard, he did not practice Wednesday before being limited the rest of the week because of a groin injury.

Davis sustained a knee injury in practice during the week.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be active after being listed as questionable with ribs/toe injuries, and that means a third consecutive game being inactive for rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma after the Dolphins elevated River Cracraft from the practice squad Saturday for a third consecutive week.

Tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) were ruled out Friday because of their injuries, and the other two inactive players for the Buffalo game will be RB Myles Gaskin and QB Skylar Thompson.

It's the second consecutive game that Gaskin has been inactive, a pretty clear indication that Salvon Ahmed has supplanted him on the depth chart.

With Davis out, expect veteran. John Jenkins to play a bigger role than he's played the first two games.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BILLS INACTIVE REPORT

The Bills' inactive list featured two more starters along with three players already ruled out Friday.

The most prominent is safety Jordan Poyer, who will become the third starter in the Buffalo secondary to be ruled out for the game, along with CB Dane Jackson and fellow safety Micah Hyde, who was placed on IR on Saturday with a neck injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the 2022 season.

Also on the inactive list is starting center Mitch Morse, who sustained an elbow injury in the Bills' 41-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, though he was able to return to the game that night.

With Morse out, Greg Van Roten is expected to start at center, with former Dolphins center Greg Mancz elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

The other Buffalo inactives were WR Khalil Shakir, TE Tommy Sweeney, and DTs Jordan Phillips and Ed Oliver — the last two ruled out Friday because of their injuries.

If there was any good news from a Buffalo standpoint, it's that wide receiver Gabriel Davis will be active after he sat out the Tennessee game with an ankle injury.