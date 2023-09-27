Breaking Down the First Week 4 Dolphins-Bills Injury Report

Ahead of their Week 4 showdown at Highmark Stadium, both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills were missing key players at practice Wednesday.

In addition to the three players head coach Mike McDaniel already had indicated before practice would not work, two more wound up not practice: tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

They joined Connor Williams (groin), Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and River Cracraft (shoulder) among those not practice Wednesday.

With Armstead, he again was listed with back/ankle/knee injuries, while Ezukanma is dealing with a neck injury. There's some mystery as to when Ezukanma was injured because he was not on the injury report last week and was inactive for the Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos.

Williams, Phillips and Cracraft all were injured in the game, and Cracraft is the least likely of the three to be able to play against the Bills on Sunday.

Additionally, the Dolphins had four players listed as limited, including tight ends Durham Smythe (hamstring) and Tyler Kroft (back). Smythe spent some time in the medical tent during the game against Denver, leading to rookie Julian Hill getting a majority of the snaps at the position because Kroft was inactive.

Also listed as limited Wednesday were safety DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin) and running back Salvon Ahmed, who missed the Denver game with a groin injury.

Among the three players listed as full participants were WR Jaylen Waddle, who could be ready to clear concussion protocol, along with CB Eli Apple (neck/gameday concussion protocol) and the aforementioned Julian Hill (ankle).

BILLS INJURY REPORT

Buffalo, meanwhile, had five players sit out practice, including three defensive starters — OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle), S Micah Hyde (hamstring) and S Jordan Poyer (knee).

Also not practicing were OL Ryan Bates (ankle) and DB Siran Neal (knee).

Lastly, CB Taron Johnson was limited with a hip injury.

