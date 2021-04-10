The Miami Dolphins held their 11th annual cancer challenge event with a new name and new format but the same goal

The event had a new name and was done virtually and in person for the first time, but the goal was the same for the Miami Dolphins.

The organization held its 11th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer on Saturday to raise for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part the University of Miami Health System. The event united participants under a “one team, one fight” mission with the common goal of challenging cancer in the South Florida community through its partnership with Sylvester.

DCC XI was the first Dolphins Challenge Cancer event to be hosted both virtually and in-person and gained the support of over 3,390 participants. Participants were given the opportunity to cycle, run, walk or volunteer at the event all in an effort to continue fulfilling the $75 million commitment made by the DCC in November 2020.

This $75 million commitment is the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports and will support life-saving cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Head coach Brian Flores was on hand to greet riders at the finish line.

Among Dolphins players who took part in the event Saturday were linebacker Vince Biegel, offensive lineman Jesse Davis and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, as well as alumni Troy Drayton, Shawn Wooden and O.J. McDuffie, among others.

“While COVID-19 has certainly affected many aspects of our day-to-day lives, our battle against cancer has continued in full force and the DCC has remained focused on fulfilling our $75 million commitment to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center,” Miami Dolphins Foundation Executive Director Jesse Marks said. “For the 11th year in a row, we are honored to be able to host such an impactful event that raises awareness throughout our South Florida community while also supporting life-saving cancer research. We are beyond grateful for partners, participants, donors and municipalities who are just as committed to challenging cancer as we are.”

“Through our incredible partnership with the Miami Dolphins, the DCC plays a crucial role in advancing our drive towards more cures and finding better therapies to fight cancer,” Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., said. “A day of unparalleled inspiration, the DCC celebrates our survivors and fuels our physicians, researchers, nurses, and support staff as they feel the community’s powerful commitment to our mission firsthand and share the remembrance of the loved ones we have lost to cancer. The Dolphins have done an incredible job to ensure that the DCC is held safely, so that we can host the event in person and virtually to raise millions of dollars for cancer research.”

The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds to cancer research at Sylvester. The 100-mile ride presented by UKG, 50-mile ride presented by Amgen, 35-mile ride presented by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, 15-mile Ride presented by Harcourt M. & Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation, and the DCC 5K presented by Ambetter from Sunshine Health all ended at the Mad Dog Finish Line presented by AutoNation Drive Pink.

Following the five events, participants enjoyed the safe and relaxing Celebration Festival presented by Moss Construction. The Lennar Foundation, a legacy partner and one of the event's largest organizational donors, also stepped up to support the DCC for a 10th consecutive year.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC’s purpose is to improve people’s living through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Since its inception, the DCC has contributed more than $39.2 million in unrestricted gifts by donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. In November of 2020, the Miami Dolphins organization announced a $75 million transformative gift commitment to Sylvester.

For information, visit DolphinsChallengeCancer.com.