What's Ahead in February (And Beyond) for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are in the process of finalizing their coaching staff and then the fun will start as they start building for the 2026 season under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley.

Once Hafley has his coaching staff finalized, which could happen any day now, the offseason will start heating up the rest of this month before it kicks into high gear in March.

With that in mind, here's the rundown of the official 2026 NFL offseason calendar. Miami Dolphins items of notes indicated in bold and italics.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IMPORTANT 2026 OFFSEASON DATES

Dates Subject to change

FEBRUARY 2026

February 8 — Super Bowl LX, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

February 17 — Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 3, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players. The Dolphins have 29 pending UFAs, but it would be extremely surprising if they applied a tag on any of them.

February 23-March 2 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

MARCH 2026

March 3 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 9-11 — During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 9 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 11, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2025 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 12.

-- A prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“Unrepresented Player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an Unrepresented Player.

-- No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 11.

March 11 — The 2026 League Year and Free Agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

-- Trading period for 2026 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2025 contracts.

-- The first day of the 2026 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 11.

March 29-April 1 — Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona

APRIL 2026

April 6 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2025 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. With the Dolphins having a new head coach, this is when they'll begin their offseason program.

April 15 — Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a drafteligible player at its club facility.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 20 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 22 — Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.

-- Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 23-25 — NFL Draft, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Miami Dolphins currently are scheduled to have the 11th overall pick. They currently have eight selections over the seven rounds.

MAY 2026

May 2 — Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2023 Draft. The Dolphins did not have a first-round pick in 2023 (same as 2022).

May 1-4 or May 8-11 — Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft. The Dolphins selected the second weekend after the draft every year under McDaniel, but there's no indication yet which weekend Hafley will choose.

May 11 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin

May 19-20 — Spring League Meeting, Orlando, Florida

